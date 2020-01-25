advertisement

According to the organizers, there is currently “only a small risk” that a deadly new virus will infect parts of China at the location of the first official alpine ski test event for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The virus, which killed dozens and infected nearly 1,300, first appeared in downtown Wuhan, but has since spread to at least 30 regions and provinces of China.

Sarah Lewis, Secretary General of the International Ski Association (FIS), said in Kitzbühel, Austria, that the current status in Yanqing, China, is “low risk”.

Yanqing, northwest of Beijing, will host alpine skiing, bobsleigh, tobogganing and skeleton at the 2022 Games.

FIS, which works with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will host a stage of the Men’s World Cup at the resort from February 12th to 16th.

“We are, of course, following the instructions of the Word Health Organization and are fully geared towards the IOC as the competitions, the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Yanqing, will be the first official test event for Beijing in 2022,” said Lewis.

“So the IOC is very involved, it has a full delegation, and its medical director works closely with the World Health Organization.”

According to Lewis, Yanqing was a 13-hour drive from the area primarily affected by the virus.

Planning changes would be announced, Lewis added, “if the situation changes negatively.”

“There is absolutely no intention to take risks, and this is largely the position of the Chinese authorities and the IOC.”

