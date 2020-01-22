advertisement

David Walliams said there would be “certainly” more Little Britain.

David and his comedy partner Matt Lucas recently got together to bring the show back to the radio last year.

A special Brexit-themed episode from Little Britain, called Little Brexit, was broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in 2019.

Now David has teased the possibility of more of the show, which was the last on British television in 2007.

He told The Sun newspaper: I would say there will definitely be more Little Britain coming. I cannot say when exactly but at the right time and in the right place. It was fun to come back to the radio because that’s where we started.

“We had to put it in place fairly quickly because it was Brexit. Besides, nobody expected us to come back on the radio. You would have expected Comic Relief or a great live tour. The response was overwhelming, which was encouraging. “

Little Britain started on Radio 4 in 2000 before going on screen BBC Three and later BBC One.

Last year’s radio show saw the beloved characters of Matt and David return to see how the hottest topic in modern British history is affecting their lives. The characters featured were Dafydd, Vicky Pollard, Emily Howard, Marjorie Dawes, Mr Mann, and Lou and Andy.

Speaking in 2018, David said that any potential revival of Britain would be very different today.

He told Radio Times magazine, “You would do a comedy differently. We started working on Little Britain almost 20 years ago, because it was first on the radio.

“It’s hard to say exactly how it would be different. There are all kinds of tolerances that are changing. People understand people’s difficulties better now.

“Maybe it’s” We see it differently, we have more information “and that would be a different kind of joke.”

The Little Britain TV series is available online and on DVD via Amazon.

