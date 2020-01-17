advertisement

A little boy couldn’t be more excited when it rains properly for the first time since Australia is experiencing a much-needed downpour.

This week it was finally raining in Australia, helping to put out some of the bushfires that have been ravaging parts of the country for months.

advertisement

Like the rest of Australia, 18-month-old Sunni McKenzie was overjoyed to see and experience the rain. He was filmed by his mother Tiffanie while he excitedly danced in the much needed Australian showers outside his home in New South Wales. something he had never seen before.

In the charming clip you can see the toddler running around in front of his house and looking at the reverence for the rain.

We ventured outside to feed the animals and when the rain came it was time. He was out in the rain playing with our dogs. I had to run in and take my cell phone to film it. It was the first time that he was in the rain and has never seen good rain. Needless to say, he was absolutely thrilled.

Australian farmer Bryce Chapman was overjoyed except for Sunnis when he saw rain falling on his land after months and months of incredibly dry weather.

The endearing video was posted on Facebook by Bryce and shared on Reddit by his daughter Jess. She explained that while her father’s land had not been hit by the bushfires, his farm was hit by drought for around 18 months.

The footage showed Bryce venturing into the rain and cheering as he drenched his farm, where the land looked brown and dead.

You can watch the video here:

Although the rain will not extinguish all of the fires currently taking place in parts of Australia, they are a great help in efforts to relieve pressure on the fire service.

Yesterday, on January 16, the fire brigade tweeted the good news:

A number of firefighters working across New South Wales are helping here. Although this rain does not put out all fires, it will certainly make a big contribution to containment. […]

While we Britons complain 90% about rain, the Australians will be happy to know that the rain is likely to remain in the affected areas for a few more days.

In the meantime, hopefully firefighters will get a well-deserved breather while Mother Nature does her thing.

advertisement