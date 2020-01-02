advertisement

We don’t know exactly how Rihanna will address this new release 2020, What we do know is that in the past few months of 2019 Criticisms of Barbados have skyrocketed on social networks.

And not just because it takes a long time to step onto the stage or to launch musical innovations. No, her character was criticized. It’s no secret that the artist’s physicist, alongside her spectacular voice, was also one of her best weapons to be as successful as she was.

Of course, it seems that the “guy” who looked some time ago lived a better life. At least that’s what has been extracted from the various comments that have spawned a number of publications on social networks.

Rihanna’s bikini

It is true that Rihanna doesn’t seem to be very concerned about all of these criticisms, it is also true that their most loyal followers, those who defend them when haters appear on the forums and on the networks, have come out.

And they did it with a picture where we can see the singer in a tiny bikini and sunbathe on a surfboard. A bikini and a photo that, as expected, generated a lot of positive comments.

And it doesn’t matter whether the photo is current or not. Many only have good eyes for the Caribbean, so you can read comments like “ What a woman’s beauty “,” Brutal “,” I don’t care whether it is better or worse, photos like this will always be remembered “or” This is the Rihanna that stole my heart. “

The truth is that, as expected, the artist decided to stay outside. It’s been a long time since Rihanna decided not to fight in the networks. She knows that in this case, the photo triggered a flood of flattery, but at least she better gets into this game.

