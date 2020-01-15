advertisement

Few star acts are consistently as good as Little Big Town, which means viewers have good reason to watch the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

To support their new album “Nightfall”, the country quartet ends the episode with a performance. The said album will be released next Friday, January 17th.

In addition to appearing in Little Big Town, the Tonight Show on Wednesday offers interviews with Robert Downey, Jr. and Aidy Bryant. RDJ also appears in a separate comedy segment.

The episode was recorded prior to broadcast and will air on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET / PT. The show in Little Big Town should start at the 50-minute mark.

First photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1188 – Pictured: Musical guest Little Big Town performs on January 15, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1188 – Pictured: Musical Guest Little Big Town occurs on January 15, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1188 – Pictured: (from left) Comedian Aidy Bryant during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 15 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1188 – Pictured: (from left) Actor Robert Downey Jr. during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 15, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1188 – Pictured: (lr) Moderator Jimmy Fallon and actor Robert Downey Jr. at the “Cue Card Cold Read” on January 15, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

