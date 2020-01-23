advertisement

Quinto should have more lines alongside Mélanie Laurent until the producers make a radical change.

In a series of short stories about real-life immigrants, the fourth episode of the first season of “Little America” ​​is perhaps the most ambitious. “The Silence”, written and directed by series producer Sian Heder, takes place during a 10-day silent retreat and is largely free of dialogue. The episode is played by Mélanie Laurent, together with Bill Heck and Zachary Quinto, the latter of whom mainly plays the leader of the retreat and speaks only briefly.

Little America executive executive and showrunner Lee Eisenberg broke the silence by speaking to IndieWire about the process of creating this particular high-concept episode, especially when it came to Quinto’s surprisingly small role.

IndieWire: When I watched the show, I thought about the order of the episodes and the rhyme or reason for it. Obviously “The Silence” could not be inserted at the beginning of the series because it differs from the normal pattern of the series. Could you talk about the process of creating this episode?

Eisenberg: I’m so glad people dug this up because it was a real swing. I think that’s why you’re doing an anthology series so you have episodes you don’t expect. […] But with this one, the way it was actually designed was much more dialogue in it. Zachary Quinto’s character was a kind of spiritual guide who led them through their meditations and told them what to think about and talked about letting go of your past and being in the moment. There were many gentle instructions that were intended for the participants of the silent retreat as well as for the audience.

We were so nervous that it felt so without dialogue, which was one of the reasons why Zachary had a lot of lines in the episode – [and] one of the reasons I think he was really concerned with what it was Could be character. When we started editing, we cut the dialogue out of the first five minutes into the first seven minutes and simply said: “Let’s see how it feels and the audience should feel a little uncomfortable. ‘When you hear a line of dialogue for the first time, every line in this show is so important. And after you delved a little more, it was probably Alan Yang who said, “If we want to make a silent episode, we really do it.”

So we spent a few days pausing almost all of the dialogue, except for one line here or there. We were so nervous to show Apple because we thought they would try saying, “Well, it was a fun experiment, guys. We don’t lose all lines from Zachary Quinto. “And in their honor they totally accepted what it felt like in the silence. Sian Heder, who went to college with Zachary, showed him the episode and I think he said,” You cut off all my lines? “But I think he also appreciated what it was and I think he understood how special this episode could be. I don’t know that he would have signed up to do an episode in silence, but now that he was sees the finished product, I think he’s really proud of it.

I was amazed: there is obviously the initial pop that comes with the realization that Zachary Quinto is in there, but there is also the slow realization that he doesn’t speak at all until the closing moments when the participants of the Retreats are “allowed”. speak again. So it makes sense that you cut all of his lines.

Lee: Right, yes. He is the greatest actor we had in the series and he had no lines.

This episode also reminded me that I really need Mélanie Laurent in many things.

Lee: I can no longer agree with you. She’s gorgeous.

