advertisement

“First and foremost, we set out to do something that was fun,” said showrunner Lee Eisenberg.

Inspired by the epic magazine’s photo essay of the same name, “Little America” tells the stories of real immigrants. The latest original series from Apple TV + tracks their struggles, achievements and everything in between to make the American dream come true.

The critical reception has so far been unanimous; In his review of the series, IndieWire’s Ben Travers called “Little America” ​​the “first unconditionally good show” of Apple TV +’s original offerings. In view of the current political climate in which it was published, the focus is now shifting to reach and impact: will the anthology drama be able to address a politically diverse audience and change narrow perspectives, or will it only preach to a choir of people who already accept immigrants?

advertisement

IndieWire spoke to executive producers of Little America – showrunners Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon and Joshuah Bearman, co-founders of Epic Magazine – about this particular question.

connected

connected

“First and foremost, we set out to do something that was entertaining,” said Eisenberg, adding, “that there were stories we wanted to tell excitedly and that our friends should see and hopefully feel something. As when we wrote the show, we talked about the show somehow not being political, but I think the fact that it exists and that Apple ordered it for a second season makes it part of the political conversation that excites us. “

Apple

As Eisenberg noted, Apple extended the anthology series for a second season, before its first season release.

“I think the way immigrants are discussed in the press feels like they’re a collective,” said Eisenberg. “I think what the show does is that they are all individuals and watch these different stories and whether you are an immigrant or have been in the country for generations, we all go through the same thing. “

For Yang, the rethinking wasn’t even in his mind. “The show is not meant to be an explicitly political message and we hope that people will not see it as medicine or something that preaches in any way,” he said. “Ideally, the stories are tempting and the stories are moving and the stories – I would not say, teach, but could possibly inform you about people you don’t really like. It certainly informed me, you know. […] I don’t hope to change my mind through entertainment, but when that happens it’s just a happy by-product. “

“Well, I obviously hope for the former [changing opinions] and I’m worried about the latter [preaching to the choir],” said Bearman. “The political world is radically divided and it’s a kind of tragedy for American public life and democracy. However, I hope that storytelling is a very effective tool.”

Apple

“If you only tell personal and well-told stories that are funny and heartwarming or sad or that people can relate to, look beyond people’s faces on [their] screens. […] Even if they are from one perspective If you are worried about immigration, you could observe it, connect with the stories and maybe even register it unconsciously […] and alleviate some of the fear. […] I hope that storytelling will only do that can overcome a little bit. And if it does, I would be happy. “

“I don’t think anyone has changed their minds in the past 20 years,” joked Nanjiani. Actually, I think it was back in the 90s when someone changed their minds about something recently. The sermon on the chorus aspect is obviously there because our show is not political. It was a discussion and we really wanted it to be non-political, but by nature people obviously won’t allow it. I would like to think that they would find something – the feeling is there – but if they really don’t question it, there really isn’t much we can do about it. “

“We hope that the show will entertain the audience and that it will reflect the people who stumble across it regardless of their own immigration status and citizenship,” said Gordon. “Yes, we want to entertain people. We hope that people will benefit from it. “

All eight episodes of Little America can be streamed on Apple TV +.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement