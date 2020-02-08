advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – In just a few fights, Lito Adiwang has shown why he is one of the athletes you have to see at ONE championship today.

The Filipino straw weight contender is being prepared to become one of the biggest names in the promotion, something Rich Franklin saw from the start.

Franklin, Vice President of the ONE Championship, said he immediately fell in love with Adiwang’s skills when aspiring Team Lakay was still fighting in the Warrior Series.

“The moment I saw Lito perform, I knew he was special,” said Franklin, a former UFC middleweight world champion. “He is the complete package, he has the strength and the ability.”

“I knew that he would move quickly through the rows.”

Adiwang (11-2) has stopped 10 of his 11 opponents either by submission or by retirement, with his only win in the Warrior Series 7 against Anthony Do.

Adiwang’s last victim was contender Pongsiri Mitsatit, whom he submitted via Kimura 3:02 in the first round of his game on January 31 in the ONE: Fire and Fury card.

Mitsatit was the fourth fighter to defeat Adiwang while the Baguio City-born defeated six of his opponents.

“We’re always looking for the best talent in the world,” said Franklin. “We want to give those who believe they can step onto the global stage and have an immediate impact.”

Adiwang, whose nickname is Donnerkind, said he wanted to fight anyone who opposed him, but former straw weight world champion Yoshitaka Naito is at the top of his list.

“I will fight with everyone they present to me. I am ready for the big fights,” said Adiwang. “But if I have a man in my head, it is the former champion Yoshitaka Naito. That would be a big challenge. “

