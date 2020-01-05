advertisement

Let’s talk about lithium production. Lithium is the first member of the alkali metal family – elements that are part of group 1 (IA) of the periodic table. Lithium is also the least dense of all metals in its group, with a density of about half that of water. It has many applications, also in batteries. It is also used to treat a mental disorder known as bipolar disorder. It is a very soft, silvery metal with a melting point of 180.54 degrees Celsius or 356.97 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s a pretty interesting element.

In a recent article from Teslarati, the headline says that lithium produced for Tesla’s batteries is less polluting than 31 cups of coffee. I want another cup of coffee through that cup alone. One of the biggest criticisms of Tesla is that it requires huge amounts of water to produce lithium-in batteries. That idea has been denied by the director of Dr. Helmiltz Institute for Electrochemical Energy Storage in Germany, Dr. ir. Maximilian Fichtner

Reportedly, 3,840 liters (1,104 gallons) of water is evaporated for the lithium of a battery with a capacity of 64 kilowatt-hours. You may think that a lot of water evaporates, but according to Fichtner this is the same amount of water production in 250 grams of beef, 10 avocados, 30 cups of coffee or even half of jeans. One thing many people do not realize is that we are consumers and consume water with basically everything we use. Even when water has evaporated, it has not disappeared, but simply changed. The US Geological Survey explains it better: “In order for the water cycle to work, water from the earth’s surface must rise again so that it can rain back and ruin your parade.”

Claiming that lithium water is wasted is pretty stupid and is one of the myths around the production of electric vehicles, especially Teslas. But such claims always seem to be waiting in the wings like a watchdog ready to attack anyone who might be interested in buying an EV for environmental reasons.

Yes, we use liters of water for washing clothes, washing dishes, bathing and of course we still drink it. We also have products that use water in their production. That is part of modern life.

