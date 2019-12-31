advertisement

A 66-year-old woman suffering from pancreatic cancer died a week after being set on fire during an operation, Romania’s health ministry confirmed, as it promises an investigation into the “unfortunate incident”.

The patient died Sunday after suffering burns on 40 percent of her body. The fire was ignited by surgeons using an electric scalpel as the woman prepared with an alcohol-based disinfectant in preparation for removing a tumor on December 22nd.

The incident happened at Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest, where the patient was hospitalized for surgery on her pancreas. When the electric scalpel was used near the flammable substance, the burning occurred and her body was set on fire.

Romanian politician Emanuel Ungureanu, citing one of the medical staff, said on his Facebook page that the patient “lit like a torch”.

A nurse who was present during the operation threw a bucket of water over the woman to prevent the fire from spreading, understandably.

Deputy Minister Horatiu Moldovan told the Guardian that “surgeons should be aware that it is prohibited to use an alcohol-based disinfectant during surgical procedures performed with an electric scalpel.”

The incident, meanwhile, has raised existing problems in the Romanian healthcare system.

According to the BCC, Romania spends less on health care than its European counterparts. Romania still suffers from a shortage of medical staff, high child mortality rates and underdeveloped Spanish infrastructure.

In 2016, a fire at a Romanian nightclub left 64 people dead, 38 of whom died from subsequent complications; the deaths are allegedly due to poorly equipped hospitals in Romania. An investigation is still ongoing for a former health minister who was accused of delaying or blocking the transfer of burn victims abroad.

