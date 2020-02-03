advertisement

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Listeners called to WILK Radio and expressed concern about the conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

The 69-year-old radio veteran shared some personal news just minutes before his program ended at 3 p.m. today.

He told listeners that he did not feel well in recent weeks and that now the lung cancer diagnosis has been made.

WILK in Pittston Township broadcasts the Limbaugh show.

“One of the texts that just came in said,” He is like a member of the family. This is like a blow to the guts, “said Frank Andrews, WILK Radio Host.

WILK is one of the nearly 600 national channels from Rush Limbaugh.

“It’s shocking because Rush is one of the if not the most popular radio talk programs in the country. That 12-3 hours throughout the country is the home for millions and millions of listeners every day, it’s a ritual for them,” said Mark Davis, WILK Radio News Anchor.

Limbaugh says he will be out of the air in the coming days when he meets doctors.

Limbaugh is considered one of the loudest voices in conservative politics.

“I didn’t like Rush for the first 20 years and I don’t know what happened, something clicked and then I started to listen and he grew up on me as if he and I had the same views on everything,” one listener said.

Rush Limbaugh told his audience in WILK and throughout the nation that he hopes to be back on Thursday of this week.

