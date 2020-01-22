advertisement

West Coast Rapper Game and Tobi keep the warm atmosphere coming all winter 2020. The pair is linked for their new hymn “City Blues”. Listen and comment below!

Tobi releases the City Blues remix with Grammy winner The Game produced by Free n Losh. TOBi continues to present its “shameless soul music” weaving in and out of bars while The game delivers a painful tale of trauma. Originally released in January 2019 conceptually the song was inspired by Marvin Gaye“Inner City Blues”. The single received critical acclaim from Tiffany Haddish criticism Jamie Foxx and Uncle Snoop’s favorite, calling TOBi the voice of culture and youth.

“This song is special to me because it is so honest. Hearing the game verse for the first time was unreal and the image it paints is very intense. These are the realities of the world we live in. No filters , no excuses. It’s amazing as artists that we can spread these experiences to the world through music, “says Tobi.

Less than a year ago, TOBi released their first studio album, AGAIN which has received praise from media such as: i-D, BET, Billboard, Paper & L’Officiel. The album explored the multiple facets of masculinity and the vulnerability it went through shortly after immigration. AGAINMost of the production comes from Free n Losh, Grammy winner ! llmind as well as a back link from Take an excursion punctuated by the only functionality of the album VanJess.

