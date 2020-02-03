advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year drought championship by winning the Super Bowl LIV (31-20) against the San Francisco 49ers. Most of us heard the call to Fox from Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. But it’s always fun to hear the hometown call a team that wins a championship.

Mitch Holthus has been the Chiefs’ radio voice for over 25 years. He is probably best known for his signature call “Touchdown, KAN-SAS CITY!”. But every play-by-play announcer wants to call a big moment during his career. And for those of you reporting on a team while Holthus worked with the Chiefs Radio Network, there couldn’t be a greater moment than winning the Super Bowl.

Holthus brought all this history and experience into his final seconds of the Super Bowl LIV. He knew how important this was for the Chief’s fans and how the story that Andy Reid coached a championship candidate in Kansas City led to football’s greatest victory. It sounded like this:

“Andy Reid made the decision to come to Kansas City,” said Holthus. “Everything has changed. And in seven years they have developed with Patrick Mahomes and this wonderful team into one of the most popular professional teams in the world.”

Color analyst Kendall Gammon agreed, reminding the audience that Holthus had always said that Reid was coming to Kansas City, “the pebble in the pond.” “And the pebble in the pond,” continued Holthus, “has turned into an ocean of sweet nectar.”

“The game is over. And the Chiefs Kingdom has finally put its flag on the top of football!” Said Holthus when the clock at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium ran at 0:00. “The Kan-sas City Chiefs are champions of the Super Bowl LIV. Bottom line Kan-sas City 31, San Francisco 20. And Chiefs Kingdom, get ready to welcome your champions. ”

The #ChiefsKingdom call has been waiting half a century to hear.

– Westwood One Sports (@ westwood1sports) February 3, 2020

Maybe it made the moment even more special that Kevin Harlan called West-One Radio Network Super Bowl LIV play-by-play. From 1985 to 1993 Harlan was the Chiefs radio voice before Holthus.

“The benches will be empty! And this is over. Kansas City has won its first Super Bowl in 50 years, ”said Harlan, bringing his own sense of history. “50 years for a lifetime! And they beat San Francisco 31 to 20 in Super Bowl 54, with Patrick Mahomes leading the comeback. He is the Super Bowl 54 MVP! “

Like Holthus, Harlan reminded the audience of how long Andy Reid had waited in his successful coaching career before finally winning a Super Bowl.

As a bonus, here’s Harlan’s call to Damien Williams’ touchdown to give the Chiefs a 24-20 lead that essentially led to their Super Bowl victory:

And here is the starting shot from Patrick Mahomes to Damien Williams. From then on, # SBLIV belonged to #ChiefsKingdom.

🗣️: @ Kevinharlan pic.twitter.com/3djVv9xP4d

– Westwood One Sports (@ westwood1sports) February 3, 2020

“Four wide, Mahomes in the gun, shotgun blast, fakes the handover, rolls and throws a shuttle pass,” says Harlan. “Trapped and running to the five, to the pylon near Williams. Landing! He got in! The Chiefs took the lead in Super Bowl 54! “

This is a moment that Chiefs fans will surely enjoy for generations to come. Harlan, who triggers this call for a team he has once represented, feels like the universe is working just right.

