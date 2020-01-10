advertisement

Diving into other people’s private and private lives is usually frowned upon, but when it comes to celebrity private lives, some people can’t get enough of it. From unions and breakups to scandals and feuds, celebrity gossip offers an escape from our everyday lives and enables fans to connect with others who have the same interests. To keep you informed of the latest celebrity news and gossip, here are some podcasts you can listen to.

We hear

In the sixth column of the New York Posts, the podcast “We Hear” summarizes the biggest stories of the week and takes a look behind the scenes. Six editors Maggie Coughlan and Ian Mohr use their inside sources to get the latest celebrity mess. Recent episodes include “Meghan and Harry are preparing for MEGXIT”, “Gwyneth Paltrows showing off” and “A Vegan Friendly Golden Globes Recap”.

Find it: https://pagesix.com/podcasts/

Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald

Comedian and mother of three, Heather McDonald, delves into the juiciest stories of pop culture in her spare time. Between the headliners in the country’s theaters, McDonald covers everything from Hollywood to their real drama. Together with guests, McDonald gives their opinions and answers the latest questions about celebrities. Recent episodes include “RHONJ Jennifer Aydin, The Rules for Bachelors and Vander Pumps”, “The Comedian Sarah Colonna, Golden Globes & Sister Wives” and “Don’t F with Cats, Infidelity Stories and Furries”.

Find it: https://heathermcdonald.net/

Escape to reality

Celebrity gossip and gossip about reality television in Geneva and Justine delve deeply into the chaotic reality television. They cover shows like “90 Day Fiance”, “Bravo” and “Love After Lockup”. Recent episodes include “Love After Lockup: What is an Embryo?” “90-day fiance: you know he’s poor” and “Bravo Breakdown: Smashton is out of his cage.”

Find it: https://escapetoreality.libsyn.com/

Klatschfärsen

Michelle and Rochelle’s comedy sisters duo keep you up-to-date with everything you need to know, using the latest headlines and latest celebrity gossip. The sisters also comment on politics, careers, relationships, and include comedy sketches. Recent episodes include “You Bombed Me”, “J Anthony Brown Political Scoop Segment” and “Bronchitis”.

Find it: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/michele-thompkins/gossiping-heifers

