The holiday season is a popular time for the release of new films. With numerous options in each genre available this time of year, it can be difficult to figure out which ones are worth your time. Here are some movie podcasts that you can listen to before you buy your tickets or click the “Play” button.

The Quipster film review

For those looking for the latest and fastest film reviews, this weekly podcast offers Vince Leo reviews in around 20 minutes. Leo, author of the Qwipster.net review site, reports on the latest blockbusters, independent films, foreign cinema and VOD. The latest episodes are “The Irishman”, “Bombshell” and “Dark Waters”.

Find it: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-qwipster-film-review-show/the-qwipster-film-review-podcast

Cinema clash

Film critic Charlie Juhl and part-time reviewer Hannah Buchdal have an unedited conversation about the latest releases and why one is better than the other. The debates often cover multiple films and include occasional wine bets. Juhl prefers the obscure, while Buchdal dominates the mainstream. Recent episodes include “Jumanji v Jewell,” “Two Popes and a Busted Balloon,” and “Frozen 2 will be number 1, but Mr. Rogers would agree.”

Find it: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/cinemaclash

The Empire Film Podcast

The official podcast of the world’s largest film magazine Empire. Each episode offers a selection of disrespectful, cinematic conversations and interviews with the best and brightest in Hollywood. Recent episodes include “The Rankings – Santa in the Cinema”, “Rocketman Live Special – Talking to Taron Egerton and Dexter Fletcher” and “Jonathan Pryce, Jake Kasdan”.

Find it: https://www.empireonline.com/tags/empire-podcast/

The Binge Movie Podcast

Friends Jason LeRoy and Rebecca Olarte meet to discuss films and talk to the best in the film industry. Each episode contains talkative film reviews and interviews with actors and filmmakers. The duo also gives fans monthly summaries of the latest releases. Recent episodes include “Motherless Brooklyn, Harriet, Waves, Honey Boy, Queen & Slim, Marriage History”, “Joker, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Pain and Fame” and “Hustlers, The Goldfinch, Official Secrets”.

Find it: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-binge-podcast/the-binge-movie-podcast

