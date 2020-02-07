advertisement

Now that the football season is over, the sports world will turn their attention to the second half of the regular NBA season. The Milwaukee Bucks are leading the Eastern Conference and the Los Angeles Lakers are leading the Western Conference, which will set off for the League’s annual all-star game in Chicago on February 16. Here are a few podcasts to help you learn everything about NBA.

The crossover with Chris Mannix

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix gives NBA fans a weekly glimpse into the world of basketball. Mannix breaks the biggest news and trends along with conversations with players and staff. Recent episodes include “Trade Deadline Special”, “Remembering Kobe Bryant; Terry Rozier” and “State of LA”.

Find it: https://www.si.com/podcasts

The Ringer NBA Show

This podcast is presented by The Ringer basketball team and offers a daily listing of the latest storylines, trends and developments in the NBA by a variety of moderators, including Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor. It also offers interviews with players, coaches and front office staff. Recent episodes include “Group Chat: Breaking Up Blockbuster Trading Between Capela and Covington”, “The Mismatch” and “Heat Check”.

Find it: https://www.theringer.com/the-nba-show

The Woj Pod

This show is hosted by Adrian Wojnarowski, one of the NBA’s most productive reporters, and examines the NBA’s biggest news makers. Wojnarowski interviews everyone, from commissioner to managing director, coach and player, about the latest news. Recent episodes include “The Woj & Lowe Trade Deadline Show”, “Bobby Marks on Trade Deadline in the Western Conference” and “Remembering Kobe Bryant with Romona Shelburne”.

Find it: http://www.espn.com/espnradio/podcast/archive/_/id/26974840

Dunc’d On

Nate Duncan, wage cap expert and writer, goes into detail about the NBA. Duncan provides detailed game breakdowns, salary cap analysis and the latest scouting news. Together with the guests, Duncan gives an overview of the biggest games of the day, reports on the latest achievements of the league superstars and deals with the leadership of a team. Recent episodes include “4-Team Mega Trade”, “Assessing the Trade Rumors” and “Listener Trade Proposal Mailbag”.

Find it: http://nateduncannba.com/

