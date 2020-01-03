advertisement

As the number of podcasts for adults increases, so does the number of podcasts for children. From helping children learn about the world around them to magical fantasy stories, there are plenty of ways for children to join in the fun of listening to podcasts. Here are a few podcasts for children to listen to.

The Casagrandes Familia Sounds

From Nickelodeon’s “The Casagrandes”, Ronnie Anne gives listeners a taste of what it’s like to live in the big city with her Mexican-American family spanning several generations. Ronnie Anne explores the city’s hotspots, Hector tells the family’s musical history, and Carl explains to children how to start their own dog washing business. Recent episodes include “Zoo Visit with Ronnie Anne & Sid” and “Meet the Casagrandes”.

Find it: https://bit.ly/2ZJ4WxE

Smash, boom, best

If you have a future family lawyer, Smash, Boom, Best can teach them how to defend their opinion. With kid judges, discussions on important topics such as cats against dogs, pizza against tacos and super speed against super power. The judges listen and evaluate the arguments and declare a winner. Recent episodes include “Aliens vs Robots”, “Chocolate vs Cheese” and “Sharks vs Skunks”.

Find it: https://www.brainson.org/pages/listen

ears snacks

The children’s music duo Andrew & Polly not only play their catchy music, but also cover a range of topics for children. The duo talks to children and experts about music, science, art and culture and is suitable for the whole family. The latest episodes include “Clocks Part One”, “Pajamas with Mindy Thomas! Dreams, Rest Sleepovers and the Incredible Edible Bread Bed” and “Happy Halloween! Disguises”.

Find it: http://andrewandpolly.com/earsnacks

KiDNuZ

The messages can be difficult for a child to understand. The two-time Emmy Award-winning news producer and mother Stephanie Kelmar have created a podcast that allows children to be informed about age-appropriate news about the world in five minutes every day. Each episode contains stories from politics, entertainment, science, health and sports. Children can also take a short quiz at the end.

Find it: https://kidnuz.com/

