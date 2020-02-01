advertisement

Matthew Girard Now more content

Friday

January 31, 2020 at 2:01 am

Hollywood’s brightest stars and industry legends will celebrate the best films of 2019 at the 92nd Academy Awards on the Dolby Theater red carpet on February 9th. To prepare you for the Academy Awards, here are some podcasts you can listen to.

advertisement

The awardist

The Awardist is produced by Entertainment Weekly and takes the audience into the best competitors of the year for the biggest awards in the film industry. Shana Naomi Kromals and EW’s David Canfield discuss the films, actors and directors who should take the trophy home. Recent episodes include “SAG and PGA surprises pave the way for” 1917 “,” Oscar nominations “and” What the Golden Globes are reporting on this year’s Oscars “.

Find it: https://ew.com/the-awardist/

All of this and also the Oscars

AwardsDaily.com editors Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams and Clarence Moye are devoted to pursuing the Oscar race and revealing its darker sides and talking about the Oscar race. They talk about the film award race, from the nominations to the best films of the year. The latest episodes are “The Oscar Nominations Dropped!” “Talking Critics Awards and the Best Picture Race” and “Dive deeper into” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood “.

Find it: https://www.awardsdaily.com/

Chatter Awards

Awards Chatter was created by Scott Feinberg and is moderated by him. Each episode offers interviews with the interesting and accomplished ones in Hollywood. Feinberg talks to actors, producers, directors and the latest Oscar nominees. The latest episodes are “Cynthia Erivo”, “Jane Rosenthal” and “Terry Gilliam”.

Find it: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/topic/awards-chatter-podcast

The role

Moderator Mark Olsen looks at the hidden treasures of the blockbusters at the greatest moments in show business and talks to the people who know the film best. Olsen’s guests include the latest actors, writers, directors and reporters, as well as critics of the Los Angeles Times film and television teams. Recent episodes include “Sundance Preview plus this year’s overlooked films”, “Oscars Explained” and “Screenwriting Duo on Writing”, a tribute to Eddie Murphy “.

Find it: https://www.latimes.com/topic/the-reel

advertisement