The world’s greatest music stars meet in Los Angeles for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26th. The artist Alicia Keys will be the host, while Aerosmith, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Bonnie Rait, Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers and many others will perform. Lizzo received the most nominations at eight. Use the following music podcasts to prepare for the biggest music award ceremony.

Popcast

Popcast is moderated by New York Times pop music critic Jon Caramanica and reports on the latest developments, trends and news in the field of pop music criticism. A round table of critics joins Caramanica and deals with topics such as the rise of Post Malone into the future of jazz. The episodes also include experts on the hottest topics. The most recent episodes include “In 2019, jazz was reckoned with old boundaries and Marched Past Them”. “Were these the best albums of the 2010s?” and “Debating the Best Album of 2019.”

Find it: https://www.nytimes.com/column/popcast-pop-music-podcast

Questlove Supreme

As moderator of the legendary Roots drummer Questlove, Supreme uses its connections in the music industry to interview makers and doers from across the music world. Questlove combines interviews, humor, pop culture and music in every episode. The latest episodes are “Sophia Chang”, “Esperanza Spalding” and “Seth Rogan”.

Find it: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-questlove-supreme-53194211/

All songs considered

Music nerds Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton host this podcast produced by NPR. Boilen and Hilton delve into the week’s best new music discoveries and interview emerging artists, icons and legends. Each episode contains the latest music news, which albums are deleted and what are the hottest hits. Recent episodes include “Our top discoveries from globalFEST 2020”, “New Music Friday: Our top 7 albums will be released on January 10th” and “What applied to all songs 20 years ago”.

Find it: https://www.npr.org/podcasts/510019/all-songs-considered

The Joe Budden podcast

The moderator Joe Budden meets twice a week with the co-moderators Rory and Mal and analyzes the biggest hip-hop topics. In addition to their discussions, Budden talks to important guests from the hip-hop world and repeatedly produces soundbites that provide news. Recent episodes include “Pound Town”, “Fast Money Friday” and “Platinum Package”.

Find it: https://spoti.fi/2QZZ5S3

