Matthew Girard

Friday

January 24, 2020 at 2:01 am

The practice of espionage has existed since ancient times and has fascinated the public for just as long. Stories about the secret art of collecting and sabotaging information captivate us with insane but true acts of bravery and daring acts from daring individuals. Here are a few spy podcasts to listen to.

espionage

This podcast shies away from imaginative spies like James Bond and Ethan Hunt and tells what it means to be a real spy. Every week they cover a real spy mission: the missions, the deception, the devices and how they have changed the course of history. Each mission is divided into two episodes. The latest episodes are “Sidney Reilly Pt. 2”, “Sidney Reilly Pt. 1” and “Best of 2019: Aldrich Ames Pt. 2”.

Find it: https://www.parcast.com/espionage

I spy

Hosted by triple Emmy award-winning actress Margo Martindale, I Spy brings real people into the world of espionage to open up. Martindale talks to the people on duty: the spies who steal secrets, kill opponents and make agents double agents. Each episode contains a spy who tells the story of an operation. The latest episodes are “The Jumper”, “The Art Dealer” and “The Counterspy”.

Find it: https://foreignpolicy.com/podcasts/ispy/

SpyCast

The curator of the International Spy Museum, Dr. Vince Houghton hosts a weekly show of interviews and programs with ex-spies, intelligence experts and spies. Dr. Houghton specializes in intelligence, diplomatic and military history and has expertise in the epochs of the late World War II and the early Cold War. Recent episodes include “Spy Chat with Chris Costa”, “Avoiding the Terrorist Trap: A Conversation with Tom Parker” and “How Didn’t I Hear About It? A Conversation with William Rosenau”.

Find it: https://www.spymuseum.org/multimedia/spycast/

DryCleanerCast

The freelance writer and director Chris Carr deals with “War on Terror”, geopolitics and espionage in the 21st century. Every month, Carr interviews authors, scientists and former experts from the world of espionage. Each episode is a long interview that allows a deeper insight into every topic. Recent episodes include “The Spy in Moscow Station”, “Director Chris Carr discusses his spy film” The Dry Cleaner “and” Tim Tate – Hitler’s British Traitor “.

Find it: https://www.drycleanercast.co.uk/cast

