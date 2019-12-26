advertisement

1. The Irishman

Our favorite movie of the year is a Netflix movie for the first time. Netflix has had a good (post) year anyway, because they are represented three times in the top ten (see also No. 4 & No. 9). However, we deliberately watched the Netflix films in the halls, which still makes a big difference in terms of concentration. This difference was particularly noticeable in this 3.5-hour episode by Martin Scorsese. Now we hear from all sides that people cannot get through while we have served this piece of brilliant cinema all at once. Big difference in inexperience.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHXxVmeGQUc (/ embed)

To tell this story, Scorsese took his big shower out of the barn again. He wanted to work with Robert De Niro again – something the two of them had already done nine times – and he asked Joe Pesci at least fifty times if he didn’t want to retire for this film. As long as that promised. It is pure and moving beauty to see the two busy again to finally see De Niro where he is really good. The same applies to Al Pacino, who shines like Frank Hoffa.

The Irishman has become a true epic, completely different in design, size and tone than Scorsese’s earlier Morsia films, but you only notice that in the last part of the film. Scorsese deserves all our praise, just for the portion of courage he shows with a 3.5-hour film in an era where everything seems to be getting faster and more hunter-like. This film is a great Scorsese fuck according to all expectations or unwritten rules of the film industry. And maybe his best job at the same time.

2. Close the gap

A completely different creature in second place. This Hulu documentary was recently shown on canvas, but has swum among many radars. Minding The Gap is a film about a group of young people who find their way in a town called Rockford. The second most common city in the United States when you look at cities with up to 200,000 residents. A quarter of all crimes are related to domestic violence. The jobs and companies are away from Rockford. Toilet jobs and unemployment remain.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5Vm_Awe3bw (/ embed)

On a deeper level, Minding The Gap is about daring to talk about what you feel. “It’s not always possible to turn negative experiences into strength or positivity,” says Zack. “I’ve never had the opportunity to work on myself.”,

This is the connection factor between the characters presented in the film: in the end everyone feels alone or felt alone and misunderstood. This is exactly why the boys started skating. And then the circle closes and you stay in the front of your throat. Minding The Gap was nominated for an Oscar, Free Solo (No. 32 in our annual list) won. But of both, this is the more universal and important documentary.

3. Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese on the 1st, Quentin Tarantino on the 3rd: We also visited the great filmmakers this year. Tarantino shows a completely different side in 2019: This film differs fundamentally from its previous work in terms of style, themes and pace and at the same time contains its characteristic elements.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELeMaP8EPAA (/ embed)

Once upon a time … There is a film in Hollywood that expresses love for the film and the film industry. At the same time, the film goes deeper than all previous Tarantino films. In Once Upon A Time, old Hollywood and new Hollywood are at a crossroads. Today Tarantino himself belongs to an old guard, a largely disappeared zeitgeist: his film is not a prequel or sequel and is not part of a franchise, but is something completely new. Real author cinema. And that is becoming a rarity in today’s multiplex. It is not for nothing that great actors such as DiCaprio and Pitt (probably the two largest and most interesting actors of their generation) wanted to participate in this film.

4. Marriage story

In Marriage Story, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson play the once happily married artist couple Charlie and Nicole. He is a respected theater director in New York, she was on the verge of a breakthrough in Hollywood, but ultimately decided to pursue a career in theater under the care of her husband. Together they have an eight year old son, Henry (Azhy Robertson)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHi-a1n8t7M (/ embed)

Marriage Story is a very subtle and sensitive document that manages to magnify small things in a beautiful and often confrontational way. We were reminded of Boyhood – the film that made everyday life special – but we also thought about it more than ever: Woody Allen can start making room. Noah Baumbach is like and surpasses his best films in almost all areas. Those who are not affected by this film are not people.

5. Joker

No film that has split its audience more than jokers in the past year. Let’s make it clear that Joker is not a superhero film. The film takes place in a superhero universe, but for the sake of clarity, Batman cannot be spotted in any way. This film tells the story of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), who swallows seven different medications.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAGVQLHvwOY (/ embed)

It is clear that there is not much to laugh about with Joker. Arthur Fleck is a character who feels repressed. He feels that he doesn’t count in society, that nobody cares about him, and that others see him as a freak or pathetic freak. It is this feeling of uselessness that is slowly but surely making him radical and engaging in violence.

Joker takes your breath away, there is no ray of hope, but that is exactly what makes the film so impressive. It is thanks to Joaquin Phoenix’s impressive acting that the film gets away with it.

6. Pain and Glory (Dolor y Gloria)

Dolor y Gloria was the new film by Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. It is certainly his most beautiful film since Hable Con Ella (2002) and without a doubt his most personal. It is no coincidence that Dolor y Gloria looks at a filmmaker who literally and figuratively suffers from life. Antonio Banderas plays Salvador Mallo, a once very successful filmmaker who was allowed to travel the world for his films. But now that he is older, the body no longer wants to participate: Mallo suffers from hellish back pain, has asthma, can barely swallow and also regularly suffers from cluster headaches, migraines and depression and has therefore almost retired from his beautiful apartment. in Madrid, only surrounded by his books and paintings.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEjFOkCKb3g (/ embed)

Dolor y Gloria is a pretty melancholy beast, a kind of film that you can only make at the end of your life if you have a perspective on what was there and realize that there is no way back.

7. Parasite

Don’t be put off by the fact that Parasite comes from South Korea and won the Golden Palm: this is a fairly accessible film. In Parasite we meet Ki-taek, his wife, son and daughter. Both parents are unemployed, which means that the children cannot go to school, the family lives in a cramped dark house, they fold pizza boxes as additional income, and use unsecured local networks for their WiFi. The son Ki-Woo is very grateful when a friend asks him to replace him as an English teacher for the daughter of a rich family.

It would be a shame to tell more, because in this way we would deny you the opportunity to experience a story that is inventive, exciting and absurdly funny or painful at other times.

8. Doctor sleep

It is getting stranger in Hollywood today. Sometimes we are concerned about the lack of courage that characterizes today’s film industry, and sometimes we are amazed at the number of courage they have. We have that second feeling with Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining, the 1980 classic by Stanley Kubrick.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOzFZxB-8cw (/ embed)

For us, Doctor Sleep was next to Dan trying to deal with his trauma, also with people who feel different and try to hide their otherness, and with people who just feel more than others. About people with talent. And about our relationship to mortality. As a viewer, you don’t always know what’s really going on in this 2.5-hour epic, and when you’re taken in by other people’s minds, and in that sense, Doctor Sleep also has something to do with a film like Inception. We didn’t expect anything in advance, but we got an entertaining and intelligent film that is more than a sequel to The Shining and more than just a horror film.

