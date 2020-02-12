We’re six weeks in 2020, which means that the launch of TV shows in mid-season is in full swing.

While autumn brought the return of your favorite shows and the debuts of several new shows, the colder months mark the time when many of these shows go into hibernation and new programs wake up.

As the broadcasting networks are now preparing to launch several new shows – and bring back many of their favorites – TheWrap has rounded up the list of premiere dates for the Winter / Midseason 2020 broadcast.

We have launch days for new shows like NBC’s “Council of Dads”, CBS’s “Tommy”, Fox’s “Lego Masters”, ABC’s “For Life” and The CW’s “Riverdale” spinoff series “Katy Keene”.

And we know when oldies but goodies will come back with new seasons, including NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fox’s The Masked Singer, CBS’s Man With a Plan, ABC’s American Idol and The CWs Roswell , New Mexico. “

Below is the full list of winter / mid-season release dates that TheWrap will continue to update as more become available.

Sunday December 29th

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT – “Flirty Dancing” (Fox, series premiere)

Wednesday January 1st

8pm – “Flirty Dancing” (Fox, time slot premiere)

Thursday January 2nd

8pm – “Last Man Standing” (Fox, season premiere)

9pm – “Deputy” (Fox, series premiere)

Monday, January 6th

8pm – “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” (NBC, season premiere)

8 p.m. – “The Bachelor” (ABC, 2-hour season premiere)

10pm – “Manifesto” (NBC, season premiere)

Tuesday January 7th

8 p.m. – “Danger! The greatest of all times ”(ABC, series premiere)

8 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (NBC, 2-hour season premiere)

9pm – “Gordon Ramsays 24 Hours To Hell And Back” (Fox, Season Premiere)

10 pm – “Zoey’s extraordinary playlist” (NBC, series premiere “Special Preview”)

10:00 pm “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS, series premiere)

Wednesday January 8th

8pm – “Undercover Boss” (CBS, season premiere)

Friday January 10th

8pm – “Lincoln Rhyme: Chasing the Bone Collector” (NBC, series premiere)

Tuesday January 14th

9pm – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (The CW, season premiere / crossover episode “Crisis on Infinite Earths”)

Wednesday January 15th

9 pm – “Criminal Minds” (CBS, season premiere)

Sunday January 19th

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT – “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox, series premiere part 1)

Monday 20th January

8pm – “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox, series premiere part 2)

Thursday January 23

8 p.m. – “Station 19” (ABC, season premiere)

20:30 – “Outmatched” (Fox, series premiere)

Sunday February 2nd

10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 a.m.PT – “The Masked Singer” (Fox, season premiere)

Wednesday February 5th

8 pm – “The Masked Singer” (Fox, time slot premiere)

9 pm – “Lego Masters” (Fox, series premiere)

Thursday February 6th

8pm – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC, 1-hour season premiere)

8pm – “Katy Keene” (The CW, series premiere)

9:30 pm – “In Debt” (NBC, series premiere)

10pm – “Tommy” (CBS, series premiere)

Friday February 7th

8pm – “MacGyver” (CBS, season premiere)

Tuesday February 11th

10pm – “For Life” (ABC, series premiere)

Wednesday February 12th

8pm – “Survivor” (CBS, season premiere)

Thursday February 13th

20:30 – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC, time slot premiere)

Sunday February 16

8 pm “American Idol” (ABC, season premiere)

20:30 – “Duncanville” (Fox, series premiere)

9 pm – “Zoey’s extraordinary playlist” (NBC, time slot premiere)

10 p.m. – “Good Girls” (NBC, season premiere)

Monday February 24th

8pm – “The Voice” (NBC, season premiere)

10pm – “Little Big Shots” (NBC, preview)

Sunday March 1st

8pm – “Little Big Shots” (NBC, time slot premiere)

Tuesday March 10th

10pm – “Council of Dads” (NBC, series premiere)

Sunday March 15th

7:00 p.m. – “The Wall” (NBC, season premiere)

Monday, March 16

9pm – “Roswell, New Mexico” (The CW, season premiere)

Thursday April 2nd

20:30 – “Man With a Plan” (CBS, season premiere)

9:30 pm – “Broke” (CBS, series premiere)

Monday April 13th

10pm – “Songland” (NBC, season premiere)

