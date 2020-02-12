We’re six weeks in 2020, which means that the launch of TV shows in mid-season is in full swing.
While autumn brought the return of your favorite shows and the debuts of several new shows, the colder months mark the time when many of these shows go into hibernation and new programs wake up.
As the broadcasting networks are now preparing to launch several new shows – and bring back many of their favorites – TheWrap has rounded up the list of premiere dates for the Winter / Midseason 2020 broadcast.
Also read: NBC’s mid-season schedule: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” celebrates a one-hour premiere, “Manifest” calls back on Mondays
We have launch days for new shows like NBC’s “Council of Dads”, CBS’s “Tommy”, Fox’s “Lego Masters”, ABC’s “For Life” and The CW’s “Riverdale” spinoff series “Katy Keene”.
And we know when oldies but goodies will come back with new seasons, including NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fox’s The Masked Singer, CBS’s Man With a Plan, ABC’s American Idol and The CWs Roswell , New Mexico. “
Below is the full list of winter / mid-season release dates that TheWrap will continue to update as more become available.
Also read: CBS ‘Midseason Schedule: Edie Falcos’ Tommy’ takes’ Evil ‘Time Slot,’ NCIS: NOLA ‘through Sunday
Sunday December 29th
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT – “Flirty Dancing” (Fox, series premiere)
Wednesday January 1st
8pm – “Flirty Dancing” (Fox, time slot premiere)
Thursday January 2nd
8pm – “Last Man Standing” (Fox, season premiere)
9pm – “Deputy” (Fox, series premiere)
Also read: Fox sets winter premiere: ‘Last Man Standing’ changes to Thursday, 6 new series debuts
Monday, January 6th
8pm – “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” (NBC, season premiere)
8 p.m. – “The Bachelor” (ABC, 2-hour season premiere)
10pm – “Manifesto” (NBC, season premiere)
Tuesday January 7th
8 p.m. – “Danger! The greatest of all times ”(ABC, series premiere)
8 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (NBC, 2-hour season premiere)
9pm – “Gordon Ramsays 24 Hours To Hell And Back” (Fox, Season Premiere)
10 pm – “Zoey’s extraordinary playlist” (NBC, series premiere “Special Preview”)
10:00 pm “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS, series premiere)
Wednesday January 8th
8pm – “Undercover Boss” (CBS, season premiere)
Friday January 10th
8pm – “Lincoln Rhyme: Chasing the Bone Collector” (NBC, series premiere)
Tuesday January 14th
9pm – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (The CW, season premiere / crossover episode “Crisis on Infinite Earths”)
Wednesday January 15th
9 pm – “Criminal Minds” (CBS, season premiere)
Sunday January 19th
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT – “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox, series premiere part 1)
Monday 20th January
8pm – “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox, series premiere part 2)
Also read: “Good place” for an extended series finale and an aftershow moderated by Seth Meyers
Thursday January 23
8 p.m. – “Station 19” (ABC, season premiere)
20:30 – “Outmatched” (Fox, series premiere)
Sunday February 2nd
10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 a.m.PT – “The Masked Singer” (Fox, season premiere)
Wednesday February 5th
8 pm – “The Masked Singer” (Fox, time slot premiere)
9 pm – “Lego Masters” (Fox, series premiere)
Also read: 2019 Holiday TV Specials: 25 programs that will make your days happy and radiant (photos)
Thursday February 6th
8pm – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC, 1-hour season premiere)
8pm – “Katy Keene” (The CW, series premiere)
9:30 pm – “In Debt” (NBC, series premiere)
10pm – “Tommy” (CBS, series premiere)
Friday February 7th
8pm – “MacGyver” (CBS, season premiere)
Tuesday February 11th
10pm – “For Life” (ABC, series premiere)
Wednesday February 12th
8pm – “Survivor” (CBS, season premiere)
Thursday February 13th
20:30 – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC, time slot premiere)
Sunday February 16
8 pm “American Idol” (ABC, season premiere)
20:30 – “Duncanville” (Fox, series premiere)
9 pm – “Zoey’s extraordinary playlist” (NBC, time slot premiere)
10 p.m. – “Good Girls” (NBC, season premiere)
Monday February 24th
8pm – “The Voice” (NBC, season premiere)
10pm – “Little Big Shots” (NBC, preview)
Sunday March 1st
8pm – “Little Big Shots” (NBC, time slot premiere)
Tuesday March 10th
10pm – “Council of Dads” (NBC, series premiere)
Sunday March 15th
7:00 p.m. – “The Wall” (NBC, season premiere)
Monday, March 16
9pm – “Roswell, New Mexico” (The CW, season premiere)
Thursday April 2nd
20:30 – “Man With a Plan” (CBS, season premiere)
9:30 pm – “Broke” (CBS, series premiere)
Monday April 13th
10pm – “Songland” (NBC, season premiere)
2019 Holiday TV Specials: 25 programs that will make your days happy and radiant (photos)
-
With Halloween behind us and Thanksgiving in a few weeks, you can now officially listen to “Everything I want for Christmas is you” (if you haven’t done it since November 1st), bake cookies and shop for gifts and before especially for the TV specials that you can look forward to in the less festive seasons. TheWrap has put together 28 new (and just a few fan-preferred reps) you can’t miss this season. Click through our gallery to see the list of TV giveaways related to vacation in 2019.
Also read: Midseason TV 2020: Complete list of Premiere dates for new and recurring programs (update)
Netflix
-
Program: “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 2 Network: Netflix Date: November 8th
Netflix
-
Program: “Nailed! Vacation!” season 2 Network: Netflix Date: 22nd of November
Netflix
-
Program: “Wrap Battle” * Network: freeform Date: Premieres November 25th Time: 9 p.m. & 10 p.m.
* New episodes will air on December 2nd and 9th
freeform
-
Program: “Dolly Parton: 50 years in the Opry” Network: NBC Date: November 26th Time: 21 clock
NBC
-
Program: Christmas edition “Ellen’s Game of Games” Network: NBC Date: November 27th Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
-
Program: “Merry Happy Whatever” Season 1 Network: Netflix Date: November 28th
In this dark comedy mini-series, “a struggling LA musician tries to win over the rugged father and quirky siblings of his new girlfriend on a 10-day Christmas visit to Philadelphia.” It shows Dennis Quaid, Bridgit Mendler, Brent Morin, Ashley Tisdale, Hayes MacArthur, Adam Rose and Siobhan Murphy.
Netflix
-
Program: “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” Network: ABC Date: November 28th Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
-
Program: “Outrageous Holiday Houses” by Lance Bass Network: HGTV Date: November 28th Time: 23 o’clock
The special accompanies the NSYNC star on a cross-country tour with spectacular holiday exhibitions.
Getty
-
Program: “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” Network: Amazon Prime Video Date: November 29th
Amazon Prime Video
-
Program: “Sugar Rush Christmas” Network: Netflix Date: November 29th
Netfilx
-
Program: “The great Christmas light fight” Network: ABC Date: Premiere 2 December * Time: 8 p.m.
* Weekly series
ABC
-
Program: “I’m doing this” Network: NBC Date: Premiere 2 December * Time: 22 O `clock
* Weekly series
NBC
-
Program: “CMA Country Christmas” Network: ABC Date: 3rd of December Time: 21 clock
-
Program: “The Moodies” Network: Fox Date: Premieres December 4 * Time: 9 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
* New episodes will air on December 9th at 9 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., December 10 at 9:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Fox
-
Program: “87th Christmas at Rockefeller Center” Network: NBC
Date: December 4th Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
-
Program: “Same time, next Christmas” * Network: ABC Date: December 5th Time: 21 clock
* TV movie
ABC
-
Program: Christmas edition “Beat Shazam” Network: Fox Date: 9th of December Time: 8 p.m.
Fox
-
Program: “Ellen’s Biggest Night of Giveaways” Network: NBC Date: Premieres 10 * Time: 8 p.m.
* New episodes will air on December 11th and 12th.
NBC
-
Program: Christmas edition “The Masked Singer” Network: Fox Date: 11th December Time: 8 p.m.
Fox
-
Program: “A legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy” * Network: NBC Date: 12th of December Time: 22 O `clock
* Rebroadcast
NBC
-
Program: “The Great American Back Show: Holiday Edition” Network: ABC Date: Premieres December 12th * Time: 21 clock
* Weekly series
ABC
-
Program: “Disney Channel Christmas Party @ Walt Disney World” Network: Disney Channel Date: 13th December Time: 8 p.m.
Getty
-
Program: “Vacation with the Houghs” Network: NBC Date: December 16 Time: 22 O `clock
NBC
-
Program: Holiday special “Good Trouble” Network: freeform Date: December 16 Time: 21 clock
freeform
-
Program: “A home for the holidays with Idina Menzel” Network: CBS Date: December 22 Time: 21 clock
Getty
-
Program: Christmas edition “Kids Say the Darndest Things” Network: ABC Date: December 22 Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
-
Program: “A Christmas story live!” * Network: Fox Date: 24th of December Time: 8 p.m.
* Rebroadcast
Fox
-
Program: “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” Network: ABC Date: 25 December Time: 10 am.
ABC
Previous slide
Next slide
There is something for everyone on this list (cheeky and nice) – and yes, we checked it twice
With Halloween behind us and Thanksgiving in a few weeks you can now officially listen to “Everything I want for Christmas is you” (if you haven’t done it since November 1st), bake cookies and shop for gifts and before especially for the TV specials that you can look forward to in the less festive seasons. TheWrap has put together 28 new (and just a few fan-preferred reps) you can’t miss this season. Click through our gallery to see the list of TV giveaways related to vacation in 2019.
Also read: Midseason TV 2020: Complete list of Premiere dates for new and recurring programs (update)