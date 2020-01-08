advertisement

The legal team of suspected Islamic nationals Lisa Smith has asked the director of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (DPP) to stop the terrorist case against her.

The 37-year-old Dundalk woman and former defense minister appeared in court on Wednesday morning for the first time since she was released on bail on New Year’s Eve.

The mother of some is accused of being a member of the illegal terrorist group Islamic State or Isis between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019, in contrast to the criminal between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019 (Law on Justice ( terrorist offenses) from 2005.

She could also face other charges the court had heard on an earlier occasion.

The District Court of Dublin has heard that the data protection authority has not yet completed the evidence book in the present case, as criminal prosecution based on information from outside the jurisdiction is “complex and substantial”.

The prosecutor said that she made a request for legal assistance to another country as part of her case.

Judge John Hughes agreed to extend the 42-day period to produce an evidence book.

Defense attorney Peter Corrigan called on the DPP to “actively review” Ms. Smith’s evidence of belonging to a terrorist organization and to temporarily stop law enforcement.

He said there was not a single evidence that would amount to an indictment, and there was considerable debate in the DPP’s office as to whether a case should be brought up at all.

proof threshold

Mr. Corrigan asked prosecutors to “examine the evidence threshold in relation to the indictment.” Ms. Smith would not be found guilty, he said.

Judge Hughes replied to the decision whether to prosecute the DPP and not the court. The question of insufficient evidence does not concern the court at the present time.

Ms. Smith stood at the side of the court wearing a hijab. Her face was visible. She did not address the short hearing.

Judge Hughes adjourned the matter until March 4, after which an evidence book will be served. Ms. Smith was remanded in custody for continued bail.

Under the strict bail requirements set by the courts, Ms. Smith must live at a northeastern address and register at a Garda station twice daily from 10 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. She also had to curfew and stay in the house from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

It cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for travel documents.

She must also provide gardaí with a cell phone number within 48 hours of receiving her deposit.

Ms. Smith, who denied the indictment, was also banned from accessing the Internet or using social media, and in this case she must not be able to contact witnesses outside Lake Garda.

Ms. Smith, who left Ireland and married after converting to Islam, was found in a Syrian refugee camp.

After traveling to Turkey with their daughter, they were brought back to Ireland last December.

