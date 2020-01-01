advertisement

Lisa Smith, the former member of the Defense Forces, now accused of membership in the Isis terrorist group, has registered at a Garda train station for the first time since the bail was granted.

The 37-year-old registered at a Lake Garda station in the northeast on Wednesday and has to register again in the afternoon as part of her bail.

Ms. Smith was bailed shortly before Christmas, but encountered issues with the required bail of € 5,000, of which approximately € 1,000 had to be submitted under the terms set by the High Court.

It took some time for these difficulties to be resolved, which meant that she had been detained in Christmas custody. On Tuesday, however, she was finally able to get her bail after the financial terms for her bail were met.

She was then released from Limerick Prison, where she was held in pre-trial detention, and taken to an unknown location after meeting family members to remain there.

Strict conditions

The mother of a woman from Co Louth is accused of being a member of the illegal terrorist group Isis between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019, unlike the criminal between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019 ( terrorist offenses) from 2005.

Under the strict bail requirements set by the courts, Ms. Smith must live at a northeastern address and register at a Garda station twice daily from 10 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

She also had to curfew, stay in the house from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., and was not allowed to leave the jurisdiction or apply for travel documents.

She must also provide gardaí with a cell phone number within 48 hours of receiving her deposit.

Ms. Smith, who rejects the charges she is facing, has also been banned from accessing the Internet or using social media. Nor may she make any effort to contact witnesses outside of Lake Garda.

She was remanded on bail to appear again at the Dublin District Court on January 8.

Ms. Smith, who was previously in the Army and later in the Air Corps, left Ireland four years ago and married after converting to Islam. She was later found in a Syrian refugee camp.

After a hike to Turkey with her daughter, she was brought back to Ireland on December 1st. She was arrested on arrival at Dublin Airport and has since been brought before the courts charged with membership in Isis.

