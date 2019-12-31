advertisement

Suspected member of the Islamic State and former member of the Irish Defense Force, Lisa Smith was released from Limerick Prison tonight, where she was held in pre-trial detention.

Ms. Smith was escorted out of the prison at 4:45 p.m. in a white prison wagon and taken to an unknown location where she was to be received by a family member. This provided a reliable source.

The escort, which is usually not provided for bailed suspects, was provided by the prison service for “security reasons,” the source said.

Ms. Smith was bailed by the High Court, but the court refused a third party attempt to provide an independent guarantee on the grounds that they had previously been convicted and were not related to Ms. Smith.

The courts accepted a deposit of € 5,000, of which € 1,000 was deposited, today. Ms. Smith was supposed to spend 500 euros of her own money.

Ms. Smith (37), whose address could not be published due to legal reasons, was anxious to be reunited with her daughter (2 years).

Illegal terrorist association

The mother of one person from Co Louth is accused of being a member of an illegal terrorist organization called “the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” (Isil) between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019. also known as Isis, in contravention of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offenses) Act 2005.

Under the strict bail requirements set by the courts, Ms. Smith must live at a northeastern address and register at a Garda station twice daily from 10 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. She also had to curfew and stay in the house from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

It cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for travel documents.

She must also provide gardaí with a cell phone number within 48 hours of receiving her deposit.

Ms. Smith, who denied the indictment, was also banned from accessing the Internet or using social media, and in this case she must not be able to contact witnesses outside Lake Garda.

Ms. Smith, who left Ireland and married after converting to Islam, was found in a Syrian refugee camp.

After traveling to Turkey with their daughter, they were brought back to Ireland last December.

Ms. Smith was remanded on bail to appear again at the Dublin District Court on January 8.

