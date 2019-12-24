advertisement

The alleged Islamic State member Lisa Smith is likely to spend Christmas in prison after the Dublin District Court refused the independent guarantee required to meet her bail.

Ms. Smith (37) from Co Louth was granted a bail by the High Court last Thursday, which was originally intended to be used last Friday. However, there were problems with a security deposit of € 5,000 for her release.

If a guarantee cannot be provided on site in such cases, it must be presented at a later court hearing.

Ms. Smith’s legal department issued a surety on Tuesday in a special session of the Dublin District Court before the Criminal Court. However, judge Alan Mitchell rejected it.

Ms. Smith, whose address cannot be published due to legal reasons, is expected to spend Christmas in prison away from her two-year-old daughter, who is looked after by relatives.

She will remain in Limerick Prison, where she has been held since her arrest, until a pledge is presented that the court satisfies.

Ms. Smith is accused of being a member of an unlawful terrorist organization called “the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” (Isil) between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.

The offense violates the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offenses) Act 2005.

Ms. Smith, a former member of the Defense Forces, left Ireland four years ago and married after converting to Islam. She was later found in a Syrian refugee camp.

After traveling to Turkey with her daughter, she was brought back to Ireland on December 1 and arrested at Dublin Airport.

She was placed in pre-trial detention to appear before the Dublin District Court on January 8.

