For Lisa Rinna and her daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin, the saying “like mother like daughter” is true in many ways.

The model sisters were at WWD Magic in Las Vegas this week to talk about public navigation and how her mother was her greatest mentor.

“This woman works harder than anyone else. She is always on the phone. On a flight every week, ”said Amelia. Delilah added, “It was crazy to see her transformation. She really built a brand.” Rinna, who now stars in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” was a star in Days of Our in the 1990s Lives “and” Melrose Place “and has continued her career through a variety of channels since then. She also has a clothing line sold on QVC and with more than 2 million followers on Instagram, Rinna herself has become a social media influencer ,

“It’s not just about acting,” Delilah continued. “This is how she has changed through the use of her Instagram platform. It was not like this before and it really gives us an insight into how you really have to make an effort to build your own brand, whether it is a fashion line or a personal brand acts. “

Outside of their careers, the girls also turn to their mother for fashion advice – and even steal from the 56-year-old’s closet. “Yes, I have so many turtle necks and so many things from her,” said Delilah. “I steal all of her shoes because we’re the same size, but they’re usually tops, vintage, and cashmere shirts.”

CREDIT: KCR / Shutterstock

Following the event, the Hamlins flew directly to New York for Fashion Week. The two of them run for a designer on the runway, but for the time being have remained the mother of whom.

Even if they are not runway models in themselves, both enjoy the experience, even if it may or may not give them nightmares.

Amelia said: “You just have to participate. You have to exclude all surrounding noises and just drive straight ahead. “

Delilah added: “It is not my expertise. And they use sample sizes. They are not your shoe size. My toes are as if you were on the ground, but your instinct is noticeable. It is fun and you want to leave.”

