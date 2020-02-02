advertisement

Lisa George tumbled Dance on icethe last live show tonight.

The soap star opened the Sunday fairytale-themed live show with a performance based on Goldilocks and the three bears.

Lisa played with her professional partner Tom Naylor on Björk’s It’s Oh So Quiet, but fell on the ice halfway through the routine.

advertisement

She told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby after the performance, “I’m fine, it took me by surprise. I don’t know what happened.”

Wiping her tears away, Lisa added, “I’m going to be honest, I just wanted to do a good job because I love this routine so much and I feel like I ruined everything.”

Lisa and Tom scored 27 judges’ points, down five points from last weekend’s score.

Christopher Dean said, “You get back in place and that’s what you did. I was going to give you a higher rating, but with the error that occurred, we have to penalize that.”

John Barrowman added, “I thought it was a great way to start the show. Don’t let it ruin you because you’re good.”

Ashley Banjo agreed: “You are a great skater and a great performer and I want to see an incredible showcase next time.”

Jayne Torvill concluded: “You have made a good spiral again and jump so don’t let it lose your confidence.”

A total of seven celebrities took part in the show tonight after Caprice Bourret LEFT the series while illness forced Libby Clegg to miss the show.

Alongside Libby and Tom, competing this weekend were the magician Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & temporary dance partner Alex Murphy, who once again replaced the injured Alexandra Schauman.

Footballers Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt joined them; soap star Lisa George and Tom Naylor; Love islandMaura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; and diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of the show, one more celebrity will be eliminated during the last skate off.

In addition, there will be a Disney On Ice performance.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday evening on ITV.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement