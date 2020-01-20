advertisement

5G was supposed to be one of the booming technologies that dominated 2019, but it turns out many of us got the timing wrong (PHOTO / FILE)

iquid Telecom will launch the first 5G wholesale roaming service a few days after MTN Uganda has presented a live demo of the same. Available from the start of 2020 in all major South African cities, this latest generation of mobile Internet connectivity will allow wholesale operators to create innovative, ultra-fast and scalable digital services for their customers.

The wholesale 5G network will also help accelerate the evolution of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) in South Africa. Reliable connectivity up to 10 times faster than 4G will allow companies to exploit trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to innovate new transformative services, increase productivity and deliver more connected customer experiences.

“This revolutionary 5G wholesale service will create innovation in all aspects of South African society and industry,” said Strive Masiyiwa, president of Liquid Telecom. “For the first time, mobile network operators and ISPs will have free access to Liquid Telecom’s new 5G mobile network. The launch of the service also underlines Liquid Telecom’s vision of offering broadband connectivity to everyone. “

Liquid Telecom will use its 3.5 GHz spectrum assets to build the 5G network and provide nationwide 5G wholesale services to the market in early 2020.

One of the most profound implications of the new service will be its impact on the 4IR ambitions of South Africa, where connected devices communicate with each other, automating the factory floor without human intervention. The fusion of 5G, IoT and other technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics will touch and transform every facet of the business, creating entirely new ways to meet existing needs.

“This is a watershed moment for Liquid Telecom South Africa,” said Nic Rudnick, group CEO. “Our wholesale operating partners can leverage our new super-fast 5G roaming network to create the next generation of communications and make innovation possible, anytime, anywhere.” 5G will facilitate real-time remote collaboration, improve business efficiency and reduce costs – which will ultimately spur growth in the South African economy. “

The launch of the 5G wholesale roaming service is another step towards Liquid Telecom “Building the digital future of Africa”. The organization has invested massively across the continent where it operates the largest independent fiber optic network in Africa, covering almost 70,000 km in length.

