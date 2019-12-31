advertisement

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – An ocean shipping company says it received a tanker trailer full of liquid fish after crashing into water off Vancouver Island.

Billy Vaughn of Seatrucking Coastal says silage was pumped into another tanker Tuesday and the trailer was removed from the ocean near the Campbell River, B.C.

Silage is a product made with dead fish commonly used in animal feed.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says heavy wave action caused the trailer to shift and flip the landing craft deck, which is similar to a boat, on Monday.

She says the Canadian Coast Guard attended the scene and no one was injured or sought rescue.

The department says the tanker trailer remained at sea and was towed to Duncan Bay.

Photographer Tavish Campbell says he was hiking in the area when he met on the scene Monday.

“It’s a big truck trailer and half submerged with the oil boom around it,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 31, 2019.

