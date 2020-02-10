advertisement

We wanted 100mph football, and that is exactly what we are seeing under Quique Setien.

What a crazy game at Benito Villamarin Sunday night, but one that is manna from paradise when compared to Valverde’s stale, tired days.

There is still a lot to work on, defense is the main issue, but there is no denying that Barça football has become exciting to watch again.

Even at 3-2 up, the chance for Betis to return to the game had the heart to beat. But that’s what we live for.

Hardly a classic in the literal sense, it was a game that had everything.

Poor VAR decisions – (how long will it be before we get the rub of that particular green in the same way as Real Madrid) – red cards, scoring goals, histrionics, a wild aura.

It was crazy, but beautiful at the same time.

And who was there to write the narrative again ?! Messi might not have scored, though he came close, but three assists in one game … come on!

For any other player to achieve such an action would be seen as extremely sensational, but when he does, there is still a tendency to say ‘typical midfield’. That hope will not change now.

The way he delayed that pass to Frenkie de Jong for the first goal was only worth the gate money. That ball had to be exactly in front, and his gentle brush stroke allowed the Dutchman to control the ball in his chest and hit the home.

Messi’s free kicks … well, we all know about those who aren’t us. The best direct or indirect free kick collector in the world today. A whispering ball of superordinaire.

You know the difference between this match and any other match under Valverde this season? After conceding the second goal, I would lose all hope, but with Setien the team backed up to the end, surely the right ideas were created.

– Rafael Hernandez (@ RafaelH117) February 9, 2020

Busi and Lenglet getting into the scoring in the same game won’t happen very often, and you can bet Setien enjoyed those collectibles.

In fact, the coach certainly has a noticeable effect on the way the team is playing at the moment, but if one has to be overly critical, the team does look bad at times.

That said, Barca and their supporters knew exactly what they were dealing with Setien, and nothing we have seen in months or so he was at the club has changed his mind.

It’s a real glassy, ​​bumpy ride on the expected path, but more than offset by the kind of heights we haven’t seen from this team at the right time.

