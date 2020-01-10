advertisement

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi says players still have confidence in manager Ernesto Valverde after losing to Atletico Madrid on Thursday in the Spanish Super Cup.

Messi was targeted during the game but could not guide his team to victory as Atletico scored twice late to grab the victory and a spot in Sunday’s final.

The loss will likely bring new speculation about Valverde’s future at the club, and Messi spoke to his boss after the match.

advertisement

“We have faith in him. We continue to work to improve. We haven’t played well lately and need to bring back our performances, even though we are the leaders [in La Liga].

“Apart from the result we have played a great game. After a long time we dominated the game but gave the last 10 minutes away.

“Regardless of whether it’s unfair or not, we lost. We were superior, but we made school mistakes and played two goals in the final minutes.”

Source | sport

Barcelona now have more than a week until their next match, a La Liga home match against Granada. They will not remember being beaten 2-0 by Diego Martínez’s team in September.

advertisement