advertisement

Lionel Messi believes that the “special duel” between him and Cristiano Ronaldo, when the two faced each other, will leave a lasting impression.

The Barcelona superstar met Ronaldo in La Liga for almost a decade, where the two scored a goal at astonishing speed and practically assumed joint custody of the Ballon d’Or.

The debate is about who the best player in the world is, but a shortlist of two players is accepted almost everywhere – either Messi or Ronaldo.

advertisement

READ |

Eriksen approaches the inter-switch, Pogba looks at the exit from Man Utd

The Portuguese attacker has switched to Juventus since then, but Messi, who won the sixth Ballon d’Or record in December, has fond memories of his long-standing Spanish saga.

“The games against Real always mean a lot, but when Cristiano was there they became a lot more special,” said Messi.

“But a time has passed that we have experienced. Now we have to look to the future.

“It was a special duel and it will stay [in people’s minds] forever because it lasted for many years and it is not easy to maintain such a level for a long time.

“The teams we played in were also very demanding, both Real Madrid and Barca, the two best teams in the world.

READ |

Messi wishes Valverde good luck after leaving Barcelona

“The sporting duel between us was very nice on a personal level and I think people also had fun, whether they were fans of Madrid or Barca or even just football fans in general.”

Barca appointed a new head coach this week, with Quique Setien replacing Ernesto Valverde, despite having the club at the top with Madrid.

The last Clasico duel ended in Camp Nou in December with 0-0 when Barca started in Santiago Bernabeu in March.

advertisement