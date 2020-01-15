advertisement

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and a host of Barcelona players took to social media on Tuesday to bid farewell to Ernesto Valverde.

The Barcelona boss was fired as manager earlier in the week and replaced by Quique Setien, but the team have been keen to send their best wishes to the outgoing manager.

Messi: Thank you for everything, thank you. I am sure you will do well wherever you go because, as well as being a great professional, you are a great person. Good luck and a big hug.

Luis Suarez: Thank you very much for all the moments we lived as professionals. I stand by how positive you taught me and the great human being you are. Thank you and all your staff for their professionalism. I wish you good luck in all that comes in the future.

Ansu Fati: Madam, first of all thank you for everything you did for me, you gave me the opportunity to fulfill one of my dreams, made me always feel like one more, thank you to all your staff for everything I learned to work with I wish you all the best and many successes. I will be eternally grateful. Thank you!

Riqui Puig: With you debuting, growing up and learning in the first team. Thank you very much and good luck, Ernesto.

Carles Perez: Thank you ladies for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. I wish you and your group the best in the future.

Gerard Pique: You are leaving the management team and have won 2 leagues in 2 years. It was an honor to work on your orders and I hope you do well. It is always a pleasure to spend time with people like you. A great master.

Jordi Alba: Thank you lady for the work you have done and for the great person you are. My best wishes to you and your staff. Good luck.

Here’s a look at all the important things you need to know about FC Barcelona. There was no money for a trainer with Ernesto Valverde’s trainer but I was no clube. Foi essential in the adaptationção na Espanha. pic.twitter.com/oMfo9OLzqY

Arthur: Today completes a cycle of a very important person since my arrival at FC Barcelona. I’m here to thank coach Ernesto Valverde for welcoming me so well into the club. It was essential in my adaptation in Spain. Thank you for all the conversations that have made me evolve both in and out of the field. I can only wish you good things and success in the next chapters of your career.

