Lionel Messi will not leave Barcelona this summer to join Manchester City, according to a new report. Rumors in the media had said that the Argentine star would be able to leave for free next summer if he so decided, and City considered themselves favorites to bring him down.

The official Manchester City website even went so far as to post news of the rumor, citing, among other things, the site as a source.

Sky Sports reports that the Argentine star is not thinking about leaving, despite interest from the superlubs. Instead, he reportedly wants to remain until at least his current agreement expires, 2021, but would be open to extending it further.

Messi has publicly stated in the past that he will evaluate from year to year whether he can continue at the highest level.

There is some controversy over the clause in Messi’s contract that would allegedly allow him to leave for free starting next summer. Some reports have said that the free release clause only applies to clubs outside of Europe, though other reports do not say this is a restriction.

Even if it was limited to a transfer to a non-European team, one wonders if, for example, an Asian team could sign him for free and put him up for sale at a European club shortly thereafter. Of course, in any scenario, the player himself would have to agree to this action.

As things stand, it seems Messi is just too loyal to make a change.

