Lionel Messi has hit out at Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal over comments he made in an interview with Sport over the decision to dismiss Ernesto Valverde.

Abidal said Barca began looking at replacements following Clasico’s 0-0 draw with Real Madrid in December and also added that “many players were not satisfied or working hard and also had an internal communication problem.”

That did not go down well with the Barcelona captain, who took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter.

Messi responds to Abidal by saying: Valverde’s dismissal: “I think everyone should be responsible for their own affairs and take responsibility for their own decisions … when you talk about players, you have to give names because if not, you you are feeding on things that people say are not true ”pic.twitter.com/nYDSPyY515

– Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) February 4, 2020

Messi’s comments are the latest action of a dramatic day for Barcelona. The club have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele suffered another injury, there have been reports that Messi is playing through a thigh problem, and now GOAT has called the board.

