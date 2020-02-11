advertisement

Lionel Messi received a hat-trick of assists when FC Barcelona returned against Real Betis to win 3-2 last weekend. It was not uncommon to see as the Argentine has contributed to a high proportion of Barcelona’s goals for a long time, though not always at this level.

Messi has assisted in the last 5 goals scored by the Catalans. Three were against Betis, and two were against Ansu Fati in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Levante.

In addition, he scored the only goal in Barca’s 1-0 win over Granada, which means the Argentine has scored or assisted all Barca’s La Liga goals since Quique Setién’s appointment and Luis Suárez’s injury.

He also scored twice and assisted once in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey win over Leganés.

Messi has played every game under Setién except one, against Ibiza in the lower league. But in the games where he played in the star, Barça have scored 11 goals. Of those, he assisted 6 and scored 3, meaning he contributed directly to 9 of 11.

Without Luis Suárez, the Catalans will need a big boost from Messi, and note contributions from many sources. Both were true against Betis, when Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Clément Lenglet scored Messi’s assists.

