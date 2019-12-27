advertisement

Luis Suarez has renewed his wedding vows with wife Sofia Balbi during the Christmas holidays at a ceremony attended by teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The Barcelona striker was celebrating 10 years of marriage with the ceremony which took place at the Uruguayan resort of La Barra.

Photograph by EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP via Getty Images

advertisement

Messi, who returned to Argentina to reunite with his family for Christmas after Barca’s 4-1 win over Alaves, was in attendance along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and eldest son Thiago.

Photograph by EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP via Getty Images

Busquets also flew for the occasion and was photographed with partner Elena Galera Moron, while Alba also traveled with partner Romarey Ventura.

Photograph by EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP via Getty Images

Photograph by EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP via Getty Images

Neymar was also present and posted a selfie of himself with Suarez and Messi in the story on Instagram which will spark some rumors ahead of the transfer window.

advertisement