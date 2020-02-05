advertisement

Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona for free starting next summer, according to a new report. Previously, signing was virtually impossible as it had a 700m-euro release clause. Next summer, anyone can make a call, provided he can pay her 50m in net salary and persuade her to join, according to rumors.

The news comes at a time when Messi’s conflict with technical secretary and former teammate Éric Abidal has dominated the news. The Argentine publicly upset Abidal’s statement that some players did not work hard during the reign of Ernesto Valverde, the former Barcelona manager.

Manchester City think that if Messi were to leave Barcelona, ​​they would be the first in line to receive him, according to the Manchester Evening News. The city has a couple of leaders who are longtime # 10 acquaintances in Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain. They also have perhaps Messi’s best friend on the football field, Sergio Agüero and Messi’s favorite coach Pep Guardiola.

advertisement

Surely, if Messi wanted to leave, every major club in Europe would fall on themselves to make an offer, including, for sure, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and, anyone else who could raise the money.

However, Messi has proved himself completely loyal to Barcelona in the past and has hinted he would not play for any other European club.

Previous reporting on the free release clause has said it only applies to non-European teams. If this is the case, a path opens for Messi to join Newell’s Old Boys, the Argentine club in which he began his playing career as a kid again in his hometown of Rosario, when he thinks he is not at the level of the best European football on.

However, the latest reporting does not mention that detail, and rather speaks to why a European club like City would be desperate to capitalize.

Keep in mind, at the moment there is no indication that Messi really wants to leave. Well-connected Barcelona reporter Moisés Llorens has said Messi will not leave. In addition, he says the meetings between Abidal and Messi have gone well and we are probably seeing an end to the next.

advertisement