According to a report by ESPN, Lionel Messi has been playing with the pain and frustration of a thigh injury for “several weeks”. The move to continue the game despite injury has been due to offensive options in Barcelona that remain unclear in its depth.

The report explains that according to their Barcelona sources, the injury does not pose long-term concerns for Messi’s health. The main concern is that playing through the pain can sometimes lead to other injuries given that the gym is less than perfect.

This disturbing report also says that since Setien took over as chief, the increased intensity in training has made this injury more uncomfortable.

“The sessions are different and some of the exercises are more intense,” a source told ESPN. “Some players seem to be feeling tired a little bit more and that’s when the pain can manifest.”

Despite the fact that the club remains optimistic that the injury will not hurt in the long run, this is still a very worrying report. Barcelona’s lack of depth proved to be serious when Luis Suarez came down, but I don’t know if anyone understood that the club thought so shallow that Messi’s play through an injury was necessary.

