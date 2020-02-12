GUYSBOROUGH, N.S. – The same day Lionel Desmond told a psychotherapist that his wife had recently filed for divorce, the former soldier shot dead his wife, their 10-year-old daughter and his mother before turning the gun on himself, a provincial fatality probe heard on Wednesday.

The investigation in Guysborough, N.S., which began last month, has heard the Afghan war veteran and his wife Shanna often argue after he left the military in 2015, but that was the first mention of a possible divorce.

“We have heard from some witnesses that there were heated arguments, but always a reconciliation,” said attorney Adam Rodgers, who represents Desmond’s estate and his sister Cassandra, in a telephone interview.

“But this was the first time he mentioned divorce … It seems quite significant.”

Catherine Chambers, a private psychotherapist based in Antigonish, N.S. who specializes in treating veterans and responding first to post-traumatic stress disorder, told the question she was contracted by Veterans Affairs Canada in the fall of 2016 to provide advice to Desmond. She realized he was diagnosed with PTSD in 2011.

Some of Desmond’s relatives and friends have long complained that the former infantryman did not get the help he needed while trying to make the transition to civilian life.

Among other things, the investigation is investigating whether Desmond and his family had access to mental health and domestic violence services, and whether he should have been able to purchase a gun on the same day as the killings.

Chambers said she conducted two evaluation sessions with the 33-year-old former sniper – on December 2, 2016 and December 15, 2016.

She described him as kind, nice, and soft-spoken – but she also noted that he had trouble speaking in a linear fashion. Desmond also displayed a “flat impact,” which meant his facial expressions were difficult to change when he spoke of disturbing or emotional issues, she said.

“He seemed to be struggling,” she told the investigation.

She also said that Desmond clearly stated that he had not physically abused his wife. Marital conflict is common among those diagnosed with PTSD, Chambers said, but does not mean that someone is in immediate danger.

In part, Chambers’ psychotherapy evaluation reads: “Mr. Desmond says he wants to have a happy and healthy home life and a healthy relationship with his wife. He would also like to sleep better and find ways to deal with intrusive and returning memories. “

Chambers testified that Desmond talked about being the best father and husband he could be.

“The impression I got was that Mr. Desmond loved his wife very much and regretted the fact that they often argued … He wanted to rebuild his family.”

Chambers confirmed that Desmond was talking about suicide, but she said he did not appear to have any plans or intentions to hurt himself or anyone else. She said he had engaged in “ideas of passive suicide” saying he wished to be “blown up” in Afghanistan.

Desmond told her that the only reason he wanted to stay alive was to be there for his wife and child.

While Chambers spoke with Desmond by phone on January 3, 2017, she said he makes no mention of a possible separation or divorce.

The investigation has heard that on January 1, 2017, Desmond spent the night at St. Martha Regional Hospital after he and Shanna quarreled on New Year’s Eve. He told hospital staff that he needed a place to stay to relax.

The psychiatrist who evaluated him, Doctor Faisal Rahman, told the inquest that Desmond was nice and kind, and he was assessed with a low risk of suicide or suicide by the time he left the hospital on the morning of January 2, 2017.

Cellphone data obtained from the RCMP show Desmond spoke to his wife later that day. “We don’t know what they discussed,” Rodgers said.

And it was the next day that Desmond told Chambers about the potential divorce.

Just after 6 p.m. that evening, Desmond used a semi-automatic, military-style carbine to kill his family and himself in their rural Nova Scotia home in Upper Tracadie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 12, 2020.

– By Michael MacDonald in Halifax