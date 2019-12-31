The festival takes place from January 15th to 25th.
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 35th edition, which will take place from January 15th to 25th. There will be 47 world premieres and 71 US premieres, with a total of 50 countries representing a season stop for Oscar nominees. The respective categories include Renée Zellweger (American Riviera Award), Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver (Award for Outstanding Actor of the Year), Laura Dern (Cinema Vanguard Award) and Brad Pitt (Maltin Modern Master Award) The Winners of the Virtuoso Award: Awkwafina, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo, Mütze Feldstein, Aldis Hodge, George MacKay, Florence Pugh and Taylor Russell.
The SBIFF is also unique in its annual celebration of talent under the leash. The artisans who won the Variety Artisans Award this year are Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen II”), Michael Giacchino (“Jojo Rabbit”), Kazu Hiro (“Bombshell”), Barbara Ling (” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ”), Steve Morrow (“ Ford vs. Ferrari ”), Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell (“ The Irishman ”), Lawrence Sher (“ Joker ”), Lee Smith (“ 1917 ”) and Adam Valdez ( “The Lion King”). Bong Joon Ho will also be available for a retrospective of his films and will take part in a question and answer discussion after a free screening of “Parasite”. David O. Russell’s “Three Kings” will also be shown for the 20th anniversary.
SBIFF 2020’s opening film is “A Bump Along the Way”, a comedy by Derry, Northern Ireland, about an unexpected pregnancy, directed by Shelly Love.
Here is the list:
Amazing Grace, USA – world premiere
Directed by Lynn Montgomery
Americaville, USA, China – world premiere
Directed by Adam Smith
Bastard’s Road, USA – world premiere
Directed by Brian Morrison
Born in a Ballroom, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Clara Lehmann and Jonathan Lacocque
By hand, USA – world premiere
Directed by Kellen Keene
The Delicacy, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Jason Wise
Exploring the Pacific Northwest, USA – world premiere
Directed by Ian A. Nelson
Faith Based, USA – world premiere
Directed by Vincent Masciale
The Lafayette Escadrille, USA – world premiere
Directed by Darroch Greer
Man in the Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Patrick Trefz
Medicating Normal, USA – world premiere
Directed by Lynn Cunningham and Wendy Ractliffe
Mentors – Tony and Santi, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Andrew Davis
The Mustangs: An American History, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Steven Latham
The Naturemakers, USA – world premiere
Directed by Scott Saunders
The Night, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Kourosh Ahari
The Oratory, USA, Italy – world premiere
Directed by Mary Anne Rothberg
Overland, USA – world premiere
Directed by Elisabeth Haviland James and Revere La Noue
The Prison Within, USA – world premiere
Directed by Katherin Hervey
The Restoration (La restauracion), Peru – world premiere
Directed by Alonso Llosa
Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy !, UK World Premiere
Directed by John Scheinfeld
Tell My Story, USA – World Premiere
Directed by David Freid
A worm in the heart, USA – world premiere
Directed by Paul Rice
61 US PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS
The Amber Light, UK – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Adam Park
Amundsen, Norway – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Espen Sandberg
The Art of Waiting (Neffilot), Israel – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Erez Tadmor
Back Towards Light (Takaisin Valoon), Finland – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Arto Halonen
The Birdcatcher’s Son (Fågelfångarens son), Sweden – world premiere in the USA
Directed by Richard Hobert
Birth Wars, Mexico – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Janet Jarman
Black Conflux, Canada – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Nicole Dorsey
Born 2 Drive, Norway – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Daniel Fahre
A Brother’s Love, Canada – Premiere in the USA
Directed by Monia Chokri
A bump on the way, UK – US Premiere
Directed by Shelly Love
From a sharp knife (Ostrým nozom), Slovakia – US Premiere
Directed by Teodor Kuhn
Call mom! (Ring mamma!), Sweden – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Lisa Aschan
Chronology (Kronoloji), Turkey – world premiere in the USA
Directed by Ali Aydin
The Clash (La bronca), Peru, Colombia – world premiere
Directed by Daniel and Diego Vega
Collision (Collision), Denmark – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Mehdi Avaz
Daniel, Denmark, Norway, Sweden – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Niels Arden Oplev and Anders W. Berthelsen
Disco, Norway – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Jorunn Myklebust Syversen
Easy Living, Italy – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Peter and Orso Miyakawa
The Exception (Undtagelsen), Denmark – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Jesper W. Nielsen
fatei and the Sea, Russia – world premiere in the USA
Directed by Alina Rudnitskaya and Sergey Vinokurov
The Flying Circus (Cirku Fluturues), Kosovo, US premiere
Directed by Fatos Berisha
The Good (La volta buona), Italy – world premiere in the USA
Directed by Vincenzo Marra
The Goya Murders (El Asesino de Los Caprichos), Spain – US Premiere
Directed by Gerardo Herrero
Gutterbee, Denmark – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Ulrich Thomsen
Gypsy Queen, Germany, Austria – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Hüseyin Tobacco
Hope Gap, UK – U.S. Premiere
Directed by William Nicholson
I was, I am, I will (the spoken word applies), Germany – world premiere in the USA
Directed by Ilker Catak
If Only (Magari), Italy, France – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Ginevra Elkann
James Vs. His future self, Canada – premiere in the USA
Directed by Jeremy Lalonde
Kuessipan, Canada – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Myriam Verreault
Ashland (Ceniza Negra), Costa Rica, Argentina, Chile, France – world premiere in the USA
Directed by Sofia Quiros
Lane 4 (Raia 4), Brazil – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Emiliano Cunha
The Last Mountain (Ostatnia góra), Poland – world premiere in the USA
Directed by Dariusz Załuski
Leaving Afghanistan (Bratstvo), Russia – world premiere in the USA
Directed by Pavel Lungin
Liberté: A Call To Spy, USA – Premiere in the USA
Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher
Love Beats (La banda), Spain – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Roberto Bueso
Marijuana Conspiracy, Canada – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Craig Pryce
Master Cheng (Mestari Cheng), Finland, China – world premiere in the USA
Directed by Mika Kaurismaki
Mosh, cathedral. Republic – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Juan Antonio Bisonó
My Life (Mi Vida), The Netherlands – World Premiere
Directed by Norbert Ter Hall
My life as a comedian (En komikers uppväxt), Sweden – world premiere in the USA
Directed by Rojda Sekersoz
Nevia, Italy – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Nunzia De Stefano
Once in Trubchevsk, Russia – US premiere
Directed by Larisa Sadilova
Animals Only (Seules les bêtes), France, Germany – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Dominik Moll
Outdeh – The Youth of Jamaica, Germany – World Premiere in the USA
Directed by Louis Josek
Outlaw (Autlo), Russia – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Ksenia Ratushnaya
Pandora’s Box: Lifts the Lid during Menstruation, Canada – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Rebecca Snow
Paris: A Wild Story, France – premiere in the USA
Directed by Frederic Fougea
The Pencil (Prostoy Karandash), Russia – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Natalya Nazarova
Psychosia (Psykosia), Denmark – world premiere in the USA
Directed by Marie Grahtø Sørensen
The Retirement (El retiro), Argentina – Premiere in the USA
Directed by Ricardo Diaz Lacoponi
River Silence, Canada – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Rogério Soares
Santa Clara, Bolivia – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Pedro Antonio Gutierrez
The Songpoet, USA – world premiere
Directed by Paul Lamont
Sovereign Soil, Canada – U.S. Premiere
Directed by David Curtis
Stitches (savovi), Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Miroslav Terzić
Super Frenchie, USA – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Chase Ogden
Supernova, Poland – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Bartosz Kruhlik
That Click, USA – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Luca Severi
Towards the Battle (Vers la Bataille), France, Colombia – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Aurélien Vernhes-Lermusiaux
White on White (Blanco en blanco), Spain, Chile, France, Germany – U.S. Premiere
Directed by Théo Court
2020 SBIFF FEATURE FILMS
14 days, 12 nights (14 days, 12 nights), Canada
Directed by Jean-Phillippe Duval
37 seconds, Japan
Directed by Hikari
Antigone, Canada
Directed by Sophie Deraspe
Knock The Man Down, United States
Directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy
Born in Jerusalem and still alive, Israel
Directed by Yossi Atia and David Ofek
Harass. Coward. Victim. The story of Roy Cohn, USA
Directed by Ivy Meeropol
Burnt Orange Heresy, USA, UK
Directed by Giuseppe Capotondi
The Changin Times by Ike White, USA
Directed by Daniel Vernon
Find Farideh, Iran, Netherlands
Directed by Kourosh Ataee and Azadeh Moussavi
Golda, Israel, Germany
Directed by Sagi Bornstein, Udi Nir and Shani Rozanes
The Grand Unified Theory by Howard Bloom, USA
Directed by Charlie Hoxie
Greed, UK
Directed by Michael Winterbottom
Invisible Life (A vida Invisível), Brazil, Germany
Directed by Karim Aïnouz
Kosher Beach, Israel
Directed by Karin Kainer
Lina From Lima, Chile, Peru, Argentina
Directed by Maria Paz Gonzalez
Lost transfers, USA
Directed by Katharine O’Brien
The Mayor of Rione Sanità (Il sindaco del rione sanità), Italy
Directed by Mario Martone
My friend Fela, Brazil
Directed by Joel Zito Araújo
Papicha, France, Algeria, Belgium, Qatar
Directed by Mounia Meddour
Parasite, South Korea
Directed by Bong Joon-ho
Personality, United States
Directed by Jo Ardinger
Red penguins, USA
Directed by Gabe Polsky
It is in Portland, USA
Directed by Marc Carlini
Shindisi, Georgia
Directed by Dito Tsintsadze
Show me what you have, United States
Directed by Svetlana Cvetko
System Sprenger, Germany
Directed by Nora Fingsche
Truth and Justice, (Tõde ja õigus), Estonia
Directed by Tanel Toom
The vastness of the night, USA
Directed by Andrew Patterson
Judgment, France, Philippines
Directed by Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
The traveling cook, South Korea
Directed by Hye-Ryoung Park
Whale Wisdom, USA
Directed by Rick Rosenthal
The list of short films to be played can be found on the Santa Barbara International Film Festival website.
