Protesters march on Lansing demanding that the governor use his power to close the Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

Crowds wanted his voice heard before Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered his state of the state address Wednesday evening. They point out the support they need to close the line as soon as possible.

“We ask the state to use existing powers, through the Public Trust doctrine, to close line 5 for the time being and forever without replacement,” said Sean McBrearty, legislative director of the Oil & Water Don’t Mix.

They personally delivered signed petitions to a representative of Governor Whitmer.

“We were aiming for 10,000 and we got just over 14,000 signatures,” said Greg Reisig, protester from Elk Rapids.

The fear is of a major oil spill. The line is over 60 years old and pumps almost a million gallons an hour, any sort of spill would go directly to Lake Michigan.

“It was a bad idea. It was something that had been accepted in 1953, but if someone offered to do it now, put a pipeline at the bottom of Lake Michigan?” Said Reisig.

“The thing has already gone beyond its lifelong conception,” said Jack Slagtert, a protester from East Jordan.

“It would also spoil the water table,” says Traverse City protester June Thaden, “And then our whole economy would fall apart.

A service tunnel is planned for the strait, under the lake bed and encompassing the lines.

Enbridge said in a statement today: “We believe the Great Lakes tunnel is the best long-term opportunity to meet the state’s energy needs while making an already safe pipeline even safer.”

Today the crowd asked what about the rest of the line?

“A four and a half mile tunnel is just a four and a half mile dressing on a 645 mile problem,” says McBrearty.

For these people, it is not an “If” but a “When” and they prefer to control the problem.

“It will be closed in one way or another,” says Thaden, “by bursting or by the state.”

