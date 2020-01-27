advertisement

“Someone has to watch!” Said Senator Lindsey Graham to reporters on Friday, namely Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, and his trade relations in Ukraine. It was the fourth day of the trial for the removal of President Donald Trump, and the directors of the House were about to conclude the presentation of their case. Graham repeated the phrase several times, as well as indications that Joe Biden had nothing but himself to blame for letting his “son connect with the most corrupt society in Ukraine and turn Ukraine into a wicket automatic”. Graham noted that Trump “insisted that someone look at what happened” and added, “I think he is right.”

Of course, Trump was not just insisting that “someone” investigate Hunter Biden; he has, as the trial evidence shows, openly extorted the Ukrainian government to force it to announce an investigation, with three hundred and ninety-one million dollars in military aid pending. If the president’s re-election campaign had just hired opposition researchers, or even Rudy Giuliani, to examine the matter for themselves, it’s likely that the Senate will not sit in a dismissal trial now. The charge against Trump, however, is that he made a phalanx of American officials available to Giuliani and gave him what amounted to a work budget of nearly four hundred million dollars in taxpayer dollars, without worry too much about American foreign policy or any interest but his own.

The accusation, the abuse of power, was further reinforced Sunday evening, with reports that John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, wrote in the manuscript of an upcoming book – and would testify – that Trump had told him the link between the request for investigations and military aid. More and more Trump supporters have stopped denying that he did; instead, they say, in effect, that asking Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden was good for America, not just for Trump, and claim that Biden is the one who should testify. Some of them may think it would provide useful testimony. But there is an obvious effort to impose a price on Democrats’ calls to new witnesses, like Bolton, who could further damage the president’s record. At the very least, they could demand retaliation by humiliating the Bidens. At Trump rallies now, the song is “Where’s Hunter?”

Indeed, on Friday, when a reporter asked Graham to call witnesses, he said he could no longer “answer the phone” without hearing a request to call Hunter Biden. He did not say how many of these calls came from the White House. Graham, however, seems aware that opening the door to witnesses will likely mean closing the door on the defenses that Trump could have left. So, as much as Graham made fun of Hunter, his message was that there would be time to investigate the Bidens, and that he would help to do so – but not yet. “To my Republican friends,” he said, “you may be upset about what happened in Ukraine with the Bidens, but this is not the place to argue it.” treat Ukrainian issues as “bad foreign policy,” which presumably lays the groundwork for Senate hearings on the issue. But it would come after the removal trial. Then Graham said, “I’m going to watch them. Are you going to remove me? “

There is, it must be said, much to regret in Hunter Biden’s business dealings, even if there is no evidence that he broke any laws – or that his father took official action on his behalf. . US officials who testified at the House indictment hearings said they did not believe that Joe Biden had acted in a corrupt manner, although they acknowledged their concerns about the appearance that the bond of Hunter Biden with Burisma, a Ukrainian company widely regarded as corrupt. , present. (Graham on these witnesses: “I bet they didn’t spend five minutes looking at this, and if they did, I want the report.”) Burisma paid a lot of money to fill a seat on his board. However, those responsible for removing the Chamber, in their presentation, took the decision to argue that, as Representative Sylvia Garcia said on Thursday, there is absolutely “no basis” for an investigation and that “even the Ukrainians think that Biden’s son did nothing wrong”. . However, by spending time on him and presenting him as essentially flawless, House managers may well have given weight to the argument that his testimony is relevant. Of course, managers can calculate that the case for calling Biden is also the case for calling witnesses in general – including Bolton – and that the more Republicans talk about wanting someone to testify, the better for the Democrats.

In any event, the president’s legal team hardly needs to be forced to speak about the Bidens. The trial memorandum they submitted is full of personal attacks on Hunter, noting, for example, that, “just two months before joining the board, he had been fired from the Navy Reserve for having tested positive for cocaine in drug test “” The charges of the House Democrats rest on the false and dangerous assumption that Vice President Biden somehow immunized his conduct (and that of his son ) any examination by declaring his candidacy for the presidency. ” The president’s lawyers left him more or less alone Saturday morning when they briefly presented their case, but that will not continue. Whether or not Biden is a witness, he will be a Republican target, and so will his father. Graham, once again, had a note of caution for his side, disguised as an attack on the Bidens. “I think they should tear up the story presented by the directors of the House,” he said. But all that the President’s lawyers had to do to fulfill this mandate was to raise suspicion, said Graham, “and urge us to get it over.”

Either way, Graham’s demands for a Biden investigation, and those of the president’s legal team, are a huge act of escape. Graham spoke as if the real problem was a collective failure to hold Biden to account, which Trump had to fix. Graham told reporters on Friday that “no one in your company has spent fifteen minutes telling us what Hunter Biden has done.” the post-trial investigation he is looking for “outside of politics” is an extraordinary investigation, since Trump is charged with bringing his requests for investigations far beyond the framework where they should have been. Graham also said that the best person to investigate the matter could be “someone like Mueller, whom we can all trust.” . But, despite Graham’s false protests, his goal remained clear: no new witnesses. Not even Hunter Biden. It’s not worth the risk.

