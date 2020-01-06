advertisement

The actress was very questioned because she had flirted with a dear heartbroken actor.

Lindsay Lohan has no peace with so many dramas and speculations. After the separation of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cirus, the actor’s fans started attacking the actress for trying to seduce him when he was getting divorced from the singer.

Lohan commented on a photo the Australian had with his brother, “Why didn’t we meet in Sydney or Bondi?”

A new flirting scene for fans took place when Lindsay commented on another picture of Liam with an emoji together with the palm of his hand.

The speculation was so big that the actress was asked about their conquering attitude. According to her, the comments did not respond to the intent to flirt with Liam and said her reactions were misunderstood.

“He sails a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation, a surf therapy organization in Australia. This is very important for us. I work hard with them and connect people with energy. ” Lohan explained.

Lindsay Lohans The career was interrupted in 2007 due to two driving under the influence of alcohol. According to the judiciary, the actress has not completed the re-education phase prescribed for driving in a frenzy.

As a result, the actress was detained for 90 days in Lynnwood, California women’s prison, which includes a three-month rehabilitation program for alcohol and drug addicts.

