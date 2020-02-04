advertisement

It has undoubtedly become one of the most famous and in demand musicals of all time since its Broadway debut in 2015.

But if you haven’t seen Hamilton (and don’t plan on going to London or New York anytime soon to do so), there is good news.

Lin-Manuel Miranda made the big announcement yesterday that the film had been filmed and was heading to cinemas around the world.

‘Hamilton’ tells the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, with hip-hop, soul and other genres of contemporary music in the mix.

Rather than a cinematographic adaptation of the show, it will however combine “the best elements of theater and live cinema”. The 160-minute feature was shot on three performances in 2016 and features the original cast of Broadway – which means seeing Miranda in the lead role. He left the role in July 2016, but resumed it for three special performances in Puerto Rico in January 2019.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With the original cast of Broadway.

Shot on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theater.

In a theater near you.

October 15, 2021. # Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3

– Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

A $ 75 million deal has reportedly been signed with Disney for the project; once its cinema release is over, it will be available on Disney +.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “Lin-Manuel Miranda has created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and Hamilton has been hailed as an amazing work of art for good reason.

“Everyone who saw it with the original cast will never forget this unique experience. And we are delighted to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

The wrong side? You will have to wait until October 15, 2021 to see it.

That didn’t deter fans, however – since Miranda’s ad was “liked” more than 330,000 times in less than 24 hours.

See the reaction below:

That said, not everyone was happy with the news …

