advertisement

Tipperary 0-18 Limerick 2-14

We were looking for a benchmark with the spirit level and quickly found the All-Ireland champions in the same mood of conquest in which they ended last summer. At least it seemed that way.

The first impression didn’t last. With a gap of 10 points at the beginning of the second half, Limerick showed all courage and from then to the end found a new benchmark to prevail with two points – to a slight surprise, if not a slight amusement of the domestic audience.

advertisement

Limerick took the lead for the first time after 63 minutes – two goals, the first by Aaron Gillane and the second by Gearoid Hegarty, who brought them back in the 56th minute.

Jason Forde, who ended 0-10, had a late low free at the last minute to recapture a potential winner just so that this crossbar shot could be brought back into play and suddenly that was – a fourth win in a row for Limerick against his competitors in Münster in the last 12 months.

Even when the two teams that won the three big prizes of 2019 – Tipperary as All-Ireland champions against Limerick as league champions and Münster champions – met, it soon became a one-sided competition that hardly appeared to be the real one Brand one of the teams. Fortunately not too long.

On a razor-sharp January evening, the Semple Stadium presented its immaculate playing field as usual and the 11,867 spectators really got their money’s worth in the end. There was a feeling that Limerick peaked too early last year, and maybe they intended to peak much later than in January.

Tipperary was nine points ahead of the restart after Limerick returned 4-0. But after Gillane ended 1-6, David Dempsey and Diarmuid Byrnes also delighted in this second half, Limerick was not an undeserved winner.

Limerick also beat Tipp twice by 19 points last year – in the league (by seven) and in the Münster final (by 12), and also got them out of this year’s Münster league.

During Limerick’s Allianz League win against Tipp, the mood flashes. Photo: Laszlo Geczo / Inpho

At the beginning there was a slight sparring, both teams went astray, before Tipperary started to land real hits after a little over a quarter of an hour with a 0: 8 to 0: 2 lead. That determined the mood and the pace for the first half of the year.

Forde took her off the field with his first free kick after five minutes and ended the first half 7-0, including one from the game. John McGrath, Paddy Cadell and Willie Connors also scored an in-game goal to extend their nine-point lead break, 0-13 to 0-4.

Limerick looked sluggish and disinterested and decidedly crazy. It took 11 minutes for Gillane to score her first free goal. Tom Morrissey immediately added a nice point from the game, but only David Dempsey (after 19 minutes) and Morrissey (after 13 minutes) improved the result before the break.

Liam Sheedy gave three Tipperary players the start of the first division – midfielders Paddy Cadell, Bryan O’Mara and Mark Kehoe, all youngest graduates of the successful U20 and U21 teams. There were also eight of their All-Ireland winners, including the Maher brothers Ronan and Pádraic, and team captain Séamus Callanan started on the bench.

With the Munster Hurling League trophy in hand, Limerick manager John Kiely wasn’t in the mood for many experiments, Mike Casey called it on the full-back, Cian Lynch wore the captain’s armband when Declan Hannon started on the bench.

In the second half, Morris advanced Tipperary’s lead to 10 points before Limerick slowly started rallying. In the last 10 minutes alone, they were the benchmark for the next game.

While there is still a long way to go before the 2020 goal for both teams, one thing is clear: Limerick won back the All-Ireland title they gave last year, and Tipperary won a first All-Ireland title since Bob Dylan became electric.

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C. Barrett, R. Maher, S. O’Brien; B O’Mara, P. Maher, S. Kennedy; A Flynn, P Cadell (0-1); M. Kehoe, J. McGrath (0-3), M. Breen; W Connors (0-1), J Forde (0-10, seven free kicks, a sideline, a 65), J Morris (0-3). Subs: P Flynn for Connors, D Quirke for Kehoe (both 55 minutes), C Mottram for Flynn (60 minutes), C Darcy for Breen (66 minutes), J Moloney for Kennedy (70 minutes).

LIMERICK: B Hennessey; T Condon, M Casey, R English; D Byrnes (0-2, one free), D Morrissey, B Nash; R. Hanley, C. Lynch; DO’Donovan, T. Morrissey (0-2), D. Reidy; One Gillane (1-6, six free), G. Mulcahy, D. Dempsey (0-3). Subs: S Finn for Casey (25 minutes, inj), W O’Donoghue for Hanley (29 minutes), G Hegarty (1-0) for Reidy (50 minutes), S Flanagan (0: 1) for Mulcahy (60 minutes).

Referee: Patrick Murphy

advertisement