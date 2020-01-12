advertisement

Limerick 0-20 Cork 0-16

Limerick secured the first cutlery between the provinces of 2020 and won the sixth McGrath Cup title against Cork on the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

The Shannonsiders led with four points at half-time – 0-12 to 0-8 – after a 11th-minute lead thanks to a Jamie Lee opponent.

Cork got past Billy Lee’s side within two points after the restart, but Lee and Neville’s goals gave the hosts a five-point advantage in the middle of the second half.

Not even a late resurgence on Ronan McCarthy’s side was enough to alarm Limerick when two late Neville points secured their first McGrath Cup in 15 years.

limerick: D O’Sullivan; P. Maher, B. Fanning, M. Donovan (0-1); T. McCarthy, I. Corbett (c) (0-2), R. Childs (0-1); T Griffin (0-1), A Enright (0-1); P. De Brun, C. Fahy (0-1), S. O’Carroll (0-3); J Lee (0-3, 0-3f), D Neville (0-7, 0-2), G Stack. Subs: G Stack for P Begley (48 minutes), T Childs for T Griffin (54), J Naughton for P De Brun (61), P Scanlong for J Lee (65), D Lyons for A Enright (67)

cork: A Casey; S Ryan, A Browne, P Ring; K. Crowley, S. Meehan, C. Kiely (0-1); I Maguire, T. Clancy (0-2); T. Corkery (0-1), C. Sheehan (0-2), M. Taylor; D. Gore (0-3), C. O’Mahony (0-4, 0-3f), M. Hurley. Subs: S White (0-1) for M Hurley (h / t), B Hurley (0-1) for C Sheehan (47 minutes), K O’Hanlon (0-1) for T Clancy (50), S Forde for T Corkery, J O’Rourke for D Gore (both 59)

referee: B Griffin (Kerry)

