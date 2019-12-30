advertisement

Limerick 0-14 Clare 2-6

Limerick’s late points from Danny Neville and Jamie Lee secured a 2-point win over Clare in an entertaining McGrath Cup Group A game on Sunday afternoon in Rathkeale.

Lee scored the first goal for the winners with seven points – four from the free period – while Keelan Sexton equated it with two goals and one point for Clare, but Limerick was victorious despite conceding a goal on both sides.

Clare tried to find her shape in front of the posts in the first half when she scored five times and failed to score in the game.

Nevertheless, the banner was ahead in the 23rd minute when Sexton scored a penalty after Donal O’Sullivan fouled Eoin Cleary.

A free kick from Jamie Lee gave the visitors the lead at halftime – Limerick 0-6 Clare 1-3.

Clare’s first score was reached after 50 minutes when Sexton found a place in a crowded box and hit the net for the second time.

Neville and Lee switched the game to Limerick before substitute Davidson crossed a mark to limit the deficit to one point in stoppage time.

O’Sullivan was the hero with two great saves when it went full-time quickly before Iain Corbett secured victory for Limerick with a well-crafted point from the outside.

Limerick: D’’Sullivan; P Noonan, B. Fanning, L. Murphy; R Childs, Iain Corbett (0-2), T. McCarthy (0-1); T Griffin, A Enright (0-1); P de Brun, C Fahy (0-2), S O’Carroll; J Lee (0-7, four free), P Begley, D Neville (0-1)

Subs: H Bourke for P Begley (h / t), J Ryan for T Griffin (53), D O’Doherty for B Fanning (55), R Glynn for P de Brun (64)

Clare: S Ryan; C. Morrissey, K. Hartnett, E. Collins; D. Ryan, P. Lillis (0-1), C. OhAinfein; C Russell, C O’Connor; C Rouine, E Cleary (0-3, three free), C Downes; M O’Leary, J McGann, K Sexton (2-1, one penalty, one free).

Subs: A Davidson (0-1) for M O’Leary (44), E McMahon for C Downes (48), C O’Dea for E Collins (51), D O’Neill for J McGann (55), D Masterson for C Rouine (56).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).

