An electronic rider rides a Lime bike queue in downtown Calgary on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Lemon bicycles are crossing from Calgary after the pattern of shared bicycles proved unsustainable.

The dockless bike sharing service was launched in 2018 but the popularity has dipped since the arrival of Lime e-scooters last summer, the company said.

“In Calgary, motorcyclists are choosing wholesale lemon scooters as their preferred mode of transport. In the spring, we plan to return to Calgary with our scooter fleet and will cease providing our e-bikes, ”Lime said in a statement released.

Lime said every community they operate in is unique and their preferred modes of transportation vary for motorcyclists living and working in these cities.

When the electric scooter pilot launched the Lime bikes suffered a decline in popularity. In July last year, 22,387 bike sharing trips were recorded, which was nearly 10,000 less than last month. At the same time, e-scooter operators reported 99,000 first-month trips on Calgary roads.

At the time, officials said the change in popularity may be partly due to the fact that more scooters are available. About 450 bicycles were operated by Lime while about 1,500 scooters were available between Lime and Bird.

Calgary city officials said in August it was a possibility lime bikes would be pulled off the streets given that it had already happened in some US cities that favored scooters. Edmonton had limited its fleet of scooters last year.

